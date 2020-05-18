PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Author Available to Contribute to a Mental Health News Story or Article


Pittsburgh, PA, May 18, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Are you a reporter or journalist looking for a knowledgeable and experienced managing fear author that can contribute to a news story or news related article?

Many people are very fearful and anxious regarding their careers and jobs. In addition, many people are struggling with depression, anxiety, and other mental health related issues.

Stan Popovich, author of “A Layman’s Guide To Managing Fear,” has over 20 years of personal experience in dealing with anxiety, stress, and depression.

Stan is available to work with any journalist or reporter for the following opportunities:

· Be a news source for any upcoming news stories
· Contribute his advice to any mental health articles or interviews
· Write an article for any magazine, newspaper, website, newsletter, or blog

Health And Wellness And General Mental Health Sample Topics

· 6 Effective Ways To Cope With Negative Or Intrusive Thoughts
· How To Overcome The Daily Struggles With Mental Illness
· The Importance Of Getting Help For Your Depression
· Why A Support Network Is Vital For Anxiety And Depression
· 7 Tips For Beating The Blues And Managing Depression
· 6 Ways To Build Your Confidence And Reduce Your Anxiety
· When Someone You Know Struggles With Depression And Anxiety
· 7 Tips On How To Manage Your Every Day Stresses And Anxieties
· 6 Tips On Dealing With The Fear Of The Unknown

Business Mental Health Related Sample Topics

· 6 Tips On Dealing With Your Competition And Your Stresses
· 7 Tips On Managing The Anxieties Of Being A Leader
· How To Manage The Stress Of Making The Right Business Decisions
· How To Manage The Anxieties Of Running A Small Business
· 6 Tips On Improving Morale Within Your Business
· 7 Tips On Getting A Job When You Don’t Have Enough Experience
· How To Manage The Fear Of Losing Your Job
· 6 Tips On How To Deal With A Difficult Business Client
· 7 Ways On How To Be A Valuable Employee At Your Company

Stan has been featured on various TV and radio programs over the years. In addition, Stan’s work has been published in various national magazines and newspapers. Stan is also a newspaper columnist for 20 newspapers in Los Angeles, CA.

For more information about Stan please visit Stan’s blog at:
https://managingfear.com/blog/stan-in-the-media/news-media-likes-stans-advice

Stan is open for any possible opportunities in providing valuable mental health advice to any available news media outlets during these challenging times.

The best way to reach Stan is by emailing him at stanpop822@gmail.com

Please visit Stan’s website at www.managingfear.com for more information.
Contact Information
https://managingfear.com/
Stan Popovich
412-430-2807
Contact
https://managingfear.com/blog
stanpop822@gmail.com
Attached Files

Mental Health Author Stan Popovich
Read more about Stan and the kinds of mental health advice he can offer to the news media.
Filename: ManagingFearAuthorStanPopovich.jpg

