Good News Warehouse

Good News Warehouse Just Unveiled the New Bio-Mask; Bio Mask is the Only Washable and Reusable Face Mask with a Bacteria Killing Silver Ion Filter.


The newly announced Bio-Mask is the world's first mask with a Silver Ion filter that can kill bacterial and viral cells. It's washable and reusable. One mask can be used for 6 months when hand washed. The Bio-Mask is the world's first mask to implement Silver Ion filtering.

Myrtle Beach, SC, May 19, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Good News Warehouse just unveiled the new and exciting Bio-Mask.

The Bio-Mask is the world's first smart mask with a built in Silver Ion filter that can kill bacterial and viral cells. It is also washable and reusable. One mask can last for 6 months when hand washed daily.

Now that the CDC recommends wearing a mask to help stop the spread of COVID-19, the world is now seeing dramatic improvements in face mask technology.

Leading the pack is the new Bio-Mask with a Silver Ion filter that has proven to be effective in killing over 650 kinds of harmful bacteria. Natural Silver works against bacteria in Ion form. Silver Ions pierce through the external surfaces of the bacteria cells and damage their DNA, as well as the protein structure. This cellular damage halts their metabolism and reproduction until they die. After the cells have become inactive, Silver Ions continue to act against microbes, delivering a constant antimicrobial performance with no toxicity or side effects.

Bio-Masks are a great solution for protecting you, your family and your employees from virus' and bacteria. Not only do they have "built-in" anti-microbial properties, but they are also washable and reusable for 6+ months.

Good News Warehouse is a family owned and operated business located in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. They now have thousands of Bio-Masks in stock and they ship all orders within 1 business day.

www.goodnewswarehouse.com
Contact Information
Good News Warehouse
Cass Lowrie
843-323-2820
Contact
www.goodnewswarehouse.com

