Press Releases Daville Entertainment, LLC Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Daville Entertainment, LLC: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Orchestra FUEGO to Release 5th Studio Album

Orchestra FUEGO to release it's 5th studio album under Daville Entertainment.





It is no wonder this fantastic band could not wait to get another album going going. Their 4th album, "Vengan Todos A Bailar" was nominated for a Latin Grammy for the song title "Vengan Todos A Bailar" and has had recent success on radio in NY, Pandora and Sirius XM Radio. And while the 5th album seems to be highly anticipated by their fans, lead singers Veronica Romero and Miguel Guerrero seem to agree that the change for this 5th album was a hard decision. "We decided to add a bit more substance in the area of love on this album without making it romantic Salsa music," states Veronica. "This album will be huge for us and we will still keep the dancers dancing on this album," says Miguel. It is no surprise that FUEGO keeps it's fan base dancing. They sell out every show and their fan base is that of salsa dancers. Their music is uptempo and full of energy. It is hard pressed to find a band that does not place so much energy on cover songs as the band writes, produces and arranges their own production that is spearheaded by the amazing Victor Romero, the silent hero of Orchestra FUEGO.



Orchestra FUEGO has been a staple in Central Florida performing at major casinos and venues such as The Orlando House Of Blues with the legendary Grupo Niche, The Orlando Forum and many major Festivals throughout the state of Florida. The band's next major gig will be on August 30 where they will share the stage Victor Manuelle, Charlie Aponte and Sonora Poncena at the 2nd Feria Salsera at the Orlando Fairgrounds. While the 5th production is yet to receive a title, you can assure that FUEGO will do what they do best and that is to make the salsa lover dance all night long. And with the help of Daville Entertainment, you can assure this much anticipated new album will be a smash.



orchestrafuego.com Orlando, FL, May 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Daville Entertainment is proud to announce that it will be releasing the 5th studio album for the amazing Orchestra FUEGO. While based out of Central Florida, Orchestra FUEGO is an amazing 12-piece Salsa Band that has been rocking the entire eastern seaboard with their amazing uptempo Salsa Music and with 2 previous Latin Grammy nominations and several awards for best Latin Album already part of their success and resume, Orchestra FUEGO could not wait to get this project off the ground during the COVID-19 nationwide shutdown. Marcus Hernandez, Founder and Director of the band says, "It was not difficult getting new material. While we write, produce and arrange our own music, there were so many opportunities to get new composers and arrangers involved in a new album that we went ahead and decided it was time to involve more outside creativity."It is no wonder this fantastic band could not wait to get another album going going. Their 4th album, "Vengan Todos A Bailar" was nominated for a Latin Grammy for the song title "Vengan Todos A Bailar" and has had recent success on radio in NY, Pandora and Sirius XM Radio. And while the 5th album seems to be highly anticipated by their fans, lead singers Veronica Romero and Miguel Guerrero seem to agree that the change for this 5th album was a hard decision. "We decided to add a bit more substance in the area of love on this album without making it romantic Salsa music," states Veronica. "This album will be huge for us and we will still keep the dancers dancing on this album," says Miguel. It is no surprise that FUEGO keeps it's fan base dancing. They sell out every show and their fan base is that of salsa dancers. Their music is uptempo and full of energy. It is hard pressed to find a band that does not place so much energy on cover songs as the band writes, produces and arranges their own production that is spearheaded by the amazing Victor Romero, the silent hero of Orchestra FUEGO.Orchestra FUEGO has been a staple in Central Florida performing at major casinos and venues such as The Orlando House Of Blues with the legendary Grupo Niche, The Orlando Forum and many major Festivals throughout the state of Florida. The band's next major gig will be on August 30 where they will share the stage Victor Manuelle, Charlie Aponte and Sonora Poncena at the 2nd Feria Salsera at the Orlando Fairgrounds. While the 5th production is yet to receive a title, you can assure that FUEGO will do what they do best and that is to make the salsa lover dance all night long. And with the help of Daville Entertainment, you can assure this much anticipated new album will be a smash. Contact Information Daville Entertainment, LLC

Tony Delavora

718-249-9881



orchestrafuego.com

Attached Files

Bien Difrente Single due out May 26, 2020 Filename: Bien-Deferente-Final-1000x1000.jpg

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Daville Entertainment, LLC