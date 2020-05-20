AVACEN Medical & California Pizza Kitchen First Responder Meal Delivery Goal Doubled

Press Releases AVACEN Medical Press Release Share Blog

The original goal of providing 500 delicious California Pizza Kitchen (”CPK”) meals to local first responders has been doubled to 1,000.





According to Danielle Forsgren, AVACEN’s VP Sales & Marketing, “This all started as a giveback to a single hospital after hearing from my nephew about the long hours the people he worked with at the hospital were putting in. They were so busy with COVID-19 patients they didn’t even have time to eat. When I mentioned this to AVACEN’s CEO, he agreed to make the first contribution to start the ball rolling and then we set up a 'Go Fund Me' page



Danielle then realized that delivering so many meals would take an experienced organization, so she reached out to Pastor Miles McPherson, who helped with a project Danielle was previously associated with, and who’s Rock Church had become an expert in food distribution to those in need. Pastor Miles team was more than happy to help.



So, the only thing left was were to buy or make the meals. Most restaurants and kitchens were either closed or lacked the employees to handle such large orders. That’s where California Pizza Kitchen jumped in.



When asked about the effort it takes to handle multiple takeout orders of 100 meals or more, Jennifer Feldman, General Manager of the Solana Beach California Pizza Kitchen, stated, “At CPK we live by the mantra is 'Giving back to the communities we serve is our favorite ingredient!' so this project was a perfect fit and we just made it happen.”



Danielle calls this “One of the most rewarding experiences of my life. These everyday heroes give so much and as tired as they may be, they’re all smiles when we show up. They are most thankful people I have ever met!”



Currently over 800 meals have been delivered to organizations such as Paradise Valley Hospital, The Veterans Administration Hospital, Sharp Chula Vista, Scripps Chula Vista, Sharp La Jolla, Downtown Police Dept., and The Skyline Police Dept, just to name a few.



AVACEN expects to meet its 1,000-meal goal within the next two weeks. The company is hoping to raise more funds to increase the goal to 1500 or even 2,000 meals.



About AVACEN Medical

About AVACEN Medical

AVACEN Medical is dedicated to the innovation and design of safe, easy to use, noninvasive drug-free alternatives for the management of pain associated with numerous chronic and acute conditions including the temporary relief of minor muscle and joint pain and stiffness associated with arthritis and potentially other conditions that can cause joint pain, such as CRPS, Reynaud's, and Lyme Disease. Founded in 2009, AVACEN Medical is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

