Legends of Baseball (APBPA) Team with The AutoGraph Ball

Association of Professional Ball Players of America (APBPA) is named sole charitable beneficiary of new corporate sponsor, The AutoGraph Ball™. Founded in 2020, The AutoGraph Ball™ is an emerging player in the sports novelty industry in the business of creating wonderful unforgettable sports memories.



Kevin Simmons, Founder of The AutoGraph Ball™ said, “I learned to love the game of baseball in my Grandfather’s backyard. He literally built a backstop with an infield and pitcher mound for us to play on. During practice Papa would teach fundamentals, situations, share names of his childhood heroes, and stories of their heroic feats on the diamond. He taught me to how to play and developed my deep historical knowledge and love for the game.” Regarding their charitable relationship with APBPA, Simmons stated, “I am over the moon excited about our relationship with APBPA. We look forward to growing together and giving back to the players that gave us all so many fantastic childhood memories.”

Kevin Simmons

214-755-3878



www.TheAutoGraphBall.com



