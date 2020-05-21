Double Organ Transplant Survivor Defies Odds During Pandemic with His Unique Hand Painted Fashion Business

"I am in constant pain as a result of my health issues, and I do need to take a daily nap but I find painting really helps with the pain, it’s a really good distraction and focusing on my art and the business takes my mind off it. My operation was cancelled but in a way it’s blessing as I would have not been able to work for two to three months. And I can’t imagine not painting, I love it, I love creating a unique piece of art that people are proud to wear." Doncaster, United Kingdom, May 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Inspirational Richard Gair has gone from strength to strength during the pandemic with his hand painted leather jacket company which has kept his focus away from his debilitating health issues.Whilst other businesses have been forced to close, GoGairy’s hand painted leather jackets have attracted the attention of celebrities from around the world wanting a piece of the wearable art.Artist and designer Richard Gair has endured a pancreas and kidney transplant after suffering from diabetes since a teenager. Now 47, he survives on a daily cocktail of pills and injections to keep him alive. Over the past 18 months he has developed a painful hernia the size of a football which has split his abdomen and until he can have the operation to correct this he has to live with a painful swelling in his belly the size of a watermelon. Unfortunately this procedure has been postponed on three occasions due to the coronavirus pandemic.Whilst on daily opiate painkillers to numb the pain from his symptoms, Richard is finding motivation with the messages to his team from around the world, including 80s motorbike icon, Eddie Kidd, Mike Tyson’s brother, UK soap stars and even members of the Royal family.He said, “It’s incredible, I have been busier than ever during lockdown. Everyone’s online and traffic to my website has been busier than ever. So many enquiries and jackets orders which keeps my mind off everything. So I shall just carry on painting and selling my jackets. I have dropped by prices to reflect the current climate but life has to go on and I am very fortunate that my business is one working from home so I am unaffected by this."I am in constant pain as a result of my health issues, and I do need to take a daily nap but I find painting really helps with the pain, it’s a really good distraction and focusing on my art and the business takes my mind off it. My operation was cancelled but in a way it’s blessing as I would have not been able to work for two to three months. And I can’t imagine not painting, I love it, I love creating a unique piece of art that people are proud to wear."