Hood Tech Corp., Vision Inc.

FLARES 2.0 Perfect Safety Streak Surpasses 200 Flights


Hood River, OR, May 21, 2020 --(PR.com)-- FLARES 2.0, Hood Tech’s Flying Launch and Recovery System, last week logged its 206th flight while maintaining a perfect safety record, dating back to Jan. 2019.

The team celebrated the milestone briefly, as envelope expansion testing led to a sequence of three FLARES captures in rapid succession, demonstrating a 12-minute cycle time.

“FLARES customers demand robustness, readiness and rapid cycle times,” stated Hood Tech engineer, Cory Roeseler, "and our quick-change batteries support these requirements nicely."

FLARES 2.0 achieves small “footprint” launch and recovery of Tier-2 unmanned air vehicles (UAVs,) without imposing the compromises associated with vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) configurations.
Hood Tech Corp., Mechanical Inc.
Cory Roeseler
