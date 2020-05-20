Press Releases Pala Casino Resort Spa Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Pala Casino Resort Spa: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Pala Band of Mission Indians Announces Plans to Reopen Pala Casino Spa & Resort on May 22

Pala Casino has announced it will reopen on Friday, May 22, following a mandatory closure in March due to COVID-19.





In an effort to protect the health and safety of guests and team members and to further prevent the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Pala Casino Spa & Resort will be implementing extra precautionary measures as the property reopens by:



· Increasing cleaning and disinfecting protocols which focus on “high touch” areas like handrails, elevator buttons, doors and countertops and coordinating with vendors to ensure that they are following similar practices

· Placing non-invasive thermal camera scanners at all team member and guest entrances. If a temperature is detected, the individual will be asked to leave the property.

· Encouraging social distancing by reconfiguring the casino floor, reducing the number of seats offered at each table game and reducing the number of operational slots

· Enforcing social distancing of 6 feet where lines congregate, including the Cage, Privileges Club counter and all restaurants

· Meticulously sanitizing chips and changing cards on handheld games more frequently

· Requiring that all team member who come in close contact with guests wear protective facemasks

· Providing hand sanitizing stations for team members and guests throughout the property

· Placing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) signage throughout the property, which encourages good personal hygiene and provides guidance to reduce the spread of COVID-19

· Proactively monitoring and removing guests who are outwardly showing flu-like symptoms

· Updating the



The reopening of Pala Casino Spa & Resort will be presented in phases that will allow the resort to gradually reopen the gaming floor, Hotel, restaurants, bars and entertainment options. Initially, the maximum guest occupancy will be limited to 50% in all gaming areas. Select food and beverage options with limited menus and hours of operation will be available to patrons as the property reopens. The reduced hours of operation for food outlets will allow for thorough daily sanitizing of each restaurant.



“We look forward to welcoming our guests and team members back to the property,” said Fred Buro, CEO of Pala Casino Spa & Resort. “Over the last several weeks, the leadership team at Pala Casino Spa & Resort has been working diligently to develop a customized reopening plan that encourages social distancing, increases cleaning and disinfecting protocols and further protects the health and safety of our guests and employees. While we are eager to reopen, we remain dedicated to carefully monitoring this evolving situation and following the advice and guidance of federal and state officials and public health agencies.”



All processes that require the exchange of personal items like currency, credit cards and luggage will be handled using personal protective equipment and sanitization methods to minimize exposure.



Team members and guests are encouraged to closely monitor their health and to stay home when they are feeling sick or symptomatic.



“The health and safety of our valued patrons and team members is paramount at Pala Casino Spa & Resort,” said Robert Smith, Chairman of the Pala Band of Mission Indians. "The Pala Band of Mission Indians would like to thank our loyal patrons and dedicated employees for their support and patience as we navigate through these challenging times. We look forward to seeing you soon.”



For up-to-date information on the latest property and entertainment updates, please visit our website



About Pala Casino Spa & Resort

Pala Casino Spa & Resort includes a Las Vegas-style casino with 2,000+ slot machines, 84 table games, eight poker tables and a 15,000-square-foot smoke-free casino area; a 507-room hotel; five swimming pools with two hot tubs and 14 luxury cabanas; a 10,000-square-foot, full-service spa and salon that features 17 treatment rooms, two cabanas and a state-of-the-art fitness center.



Pala also offers 10 restaurants and 40,000 square feet of meeting and convention space. Pala Casino Spa & Resort is a AAA Four-Diamond Award winner for 15 consecutive years.



For more information, visit www.palacasino.com, www.facebook.com/palacasino, or www.twitter.com/palacasino. San Diego, CA, May 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Pala Band of Mission Indians today announced plans to reopen Pala Casino Spa & Resort on Friday, May 22 at 10 a.m.In an effort to protect the health and safety of guests and team members and to further prevent the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Pala Casino Spa & Resort will be implementing extra precautionary measures as the property reopens by:· Increasing cleaning and disinfecting protocols which focus on “high touch” areas like handrails, elevator buttons, doors and countertops and coordinating with vendors to ensure that they are following similar practices· Placing non-invasive thermal camera scanners at all team member and guest entrances. If a temperature is detected, the individual will be asked to leave the property.· Encouraging social distancing by reconfiguring the casino floor, reducing the number of seats offered at each table game and reducing the number of operational slots· Enforcing social distancing of 6 feet where lines congregate, including the Cage, Privileges Club counter and all restaurants· Meticulously sanitizing chips and changing cards on handheld games more frequently· Requiring that all team member who come in close contact with guests wear protective facemasks· Providing hand sanitizing stations for team members and guests throughout the property· Placing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) signage throughout the property, which encourages good personal hygiene and provides guidance to reduce the spread of COVID-19· Proactively monitoring and removing guests who are outwardly showing flu-like symptoms· Updating the Pala Casino website daily to provide current information about the resort, scheduled events and COVID-19 updatesThe reopening of Pala Casino Spa & Resort will be presented in phases that will allow the resort to gradually reopen the gaming floor, Hotel, restaurants, bars and entertainment options. Initially, the maximum guest occupancy will be limited to 50% in all gaming areas. Select food and beverage options with limited menus and hours of operation will be available to patrons as the property reopens. The reduced hours of operation for food outlets will allow for thorough daily sanitizing of each restaurant.“We look forward to welcoming our guests and team members back to the property,” said Fred Buro, CEO of Pala Casino Spa & Resort. “Over the last several weeks, the leadership team at Pala Casino Spa & Resort has been working diligently to develop a customized reopening plan that encourages social distancing, increases cleaning and disinfecting protocols and further protects the health and safety of our guests and employees. While we are eager to reopen, we remain dedicated to carefully monitoring this evolving situation and following the advice and guidance of federal and state officials and public health agencies.”All processes that require the exchange of personal items like currency, credit cards and luggage will be handled using personal protective equipment and sanitization methods to minimize exposure.Team members and guests are encouraged to closely monitor their health and to stay home when they are feeling sick or symptomatic.“The health and safety of our valued patrons and team members is paramount at Pala Casino Spa & Resort,” said Robert Smith, Chairman of the Pala Band of Mission Indians. "The Pala Band of Mission Indians would like to thank our loyal patrons and dedicated employees for their support and patience as we navigate through these challenging times. We look forward to seeing you soon.”For up-to-date information on the latest property and entertainment updates, please visit our website www.palacasino.com About Pala Casino Spa & ResortPala Casino Spa & Resort includes a Las Vegas-style casino with 2,000+ slot machines, 84 table games, eight poker tables and a 15,000-square-foot smoke-free casino area; a 507-room hotel; five swimming pools with two hot tubs and 14 luxury cabanas; a 10,000-square-foot, full-service spa and salon that features 17 treatment rooms, two cabanas and a state-of-the-art fitness center.Pala also offers 10 restaurants and 40,000 square feet of meeting and convention space. Pala Casino Spa & Resort is a AAA Four-Diamond Award winner for 15 consecutive years.For more information, visit www.palacasino.com, www.facebook.com/palacasino, or www.twitter.com/palacasino. Contact Information Pala Casino Resort Spa

Coley McAvoy

760-510-5177



www.palacasino.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Pala Casino Resort Spa