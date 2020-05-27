Flexible Office Space Company, WorkSuites, is Officially Opening the Doors to Its New Allen, TX Location

After delaying the opening of its 20th location due to COVID-19, Dallas-based coworking company WorkSuites is officially opening its new Allen location. "Honestly, we can’t imagine worse timing, but here we are. Pre-leasing our new flexible office space in Allen has been challenging for obvious reasons. However, we are thankful our spaces are built-out in the way they are and that we specialize in private offices vs. communal coworking," says Sales Director Taylor Howard.





In light of social-distancing and the health of its members, WorkSuites will forgo a grand-opening party at this time, but the nearly 20,000-square-foot new space will open for business on Monday, June 1st.



The coworking industry has taken a beating from this global pandemic, but WorkSuites CEO Flip Howard believes that it will come back stronger than ever.



“On the other side of this, most people–including us–are confident that this crisis will cause an acceleration in the trend away from long-term lease commitments and toward the flexibility that coworking and flexible workspaces provide,” he says.



“For the foreseeable future, I think individual, private offices rather than large rooms packed with coworking desks are a no-brainer. When I told my son how the current crisis was hurting our business he replied: ‘Really? I would think a business that sold a bunch of individual rooms would be the best business in America right now!’”



The Allen location will open with extra precautions in place to reinforce good social distancing practices. WorkSuites’ focus on providing private offices will ensure that members will easily be able to remain six feet apart at all times. For the communal coworking spaces and common areas in the location, WorkSuites has made modifications to protect the six-feet apart rule.



The Allen location is nestled across the street from the booming Watters Creek area replete with retail, dining, and living options.



The new space encompasses a total of 19,706 square feet and holds 85 private offices in addition to common space, amenities, and communal coworking areas.



“You don’t have to be a real estate expert to notice things are buzzing along I-75 between Plano and McKinney,” says Howard.



“This area of town is a perfect match for WorkSuites’ culture–it’s somewhere between hipsters riding their bikes to WeWork and retired executives driving an Oldsmobile to Regus.”



