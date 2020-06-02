New in Self-Help Books, "The Power of Positive Aging" Presents a Fearless and Optimistic Plan for Coping with Illness and Old Age

The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that everyone is vulnerable to disease and death. A new book on aging, "The Power of Positive Aging" by David Alan Lereah, PhD, offers readers a wise, practical and fearless guide to living joyfully in with uncertainty, illness and disability.





Inspired by his successful battle against Stage 3 cancer, author David Alan Lereah, PhD, offers a wise, practical and fearless guide to dealing honestly and confidently with the inevitability of old age and illness.



Americans live longer than ever, a full 30 years longer than they did a century ago, but our forever-young culture associates these extra years with chronic illness and dementia. "The Power of Positive Aging" teaches that old age is an extraordinary adventure, not a burden.



"The Power of Positive Aging" offers a practical training guide to successfully cope with illness, aging and physical and mental decline. An easy-to-follow program of mental and spiritual exercises instructs readers in how to develop mindfulness and acceptance, along with strategies for pursuing a balanced life and seeking and accepting social support.



"The Power of Positive Aging" gives readers tools for both postponing physical and mental decline and accepting them with good grace when they come. Lereah urges readers to develop a positive attitude toward aging that will help us all treat ourselves compassionately, and he strongly advocates that older people unite with each other to transform an ageist society.



Written with warmth and compassion, "The Power of Positive Aging" encourages readers to not be afraid of aging or illness but to celebrate their aging selves. Lereah demonstrates how simple lifestyle modifications will transform your everyday life, helping you to live more joyously for the rest of your years.



Each chapter of "The Power of Positive Aging" tackles a different issue related to aging and offers a practical solution, covering such topics as:



--Maintaining a positive mental attitude and embracing aging as an opportunity for spiritual growth.



--Increasing your self-esteem, even as your body and mind change with age.



--Fighting social isolation, connecting with others, and developing a network of social support.



--Developing a healthful aging lifestyle, incorporating a healthy diet, exercise, a balanced set of activities and self-love.



--Living positively in the face of the inconveniences of aging, including illness, changes to your appearance, mental health problems, declining mobility and even impeding death.



Growing older can be the best part of living when you embrace the power of positive aging.



About the Author

David Alan Lereah is an economist, cancer survivor, motivational speaker, and founder of the nonprofit organization United We Age. He previously was the chief economist for the National Association of Realtors and the Mortgage Bankers Association. He is the author of four books, the most recent being "All Real Estate Is Local." Lereah's economic commentary has regularly appeared in the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times, and Business Week, and on CNN, CNBC, and other media. Lereah began his career on the faculties of the University of Virginia and Rutgers University. He earned his PhD in Economics from the University of Virginia. Lereah lives in Port St. Lucie, Florida.



Book Details

Title: The Power of Positive Aging: Successfully Coping with the Inconveniences of Aging

Author: David Lereah, PhD

Publisher: Quill Driver Books, an imprint of Linden Publishing

Publication Date: June 2, 2020

Price: $15.95 US

Category: SELF-HELP / Aging

ISBN 978-1-61035-360-1

6" x 9" trade paperback, 296 pages, bibliography, index. Also available in e-book formats.



