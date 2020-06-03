“The Web Development Glossary”: A New Reference Book Covering 2,000 Terms in Web Development and Design

Hamburg, Germany, June 03, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Technical author and former Google lead developer Jens Oliver Meiert (meiert.com) released a new book, “The Web Development Glossary.” In 255 pages, the curated glossary covers “about 2,000 terms ranging from A11Y to Zsh” to make for a “compendium rich in information for both novice and expert developers.”
The glossary, which is said to be updated continuously following a living book approach, currently features a number of 1,996 terms, with 2,083 explanations and definitions that often build on Wikipedia and the MDN Web Docs. Per the Web Development Glossary’s official page
, the book could therefore be “the most comprehensive glossary the field may have to offer.” Work on the book, which is licensed under a Creative Commons license (CC BY-SA 4.0), had also led to “numerous” improvements to Wikipedia and MDN Web Docs articles.
“The Web Development Glossary” is available on Google Play Books, Leanpub, as well as Payhip.