IMNA Announces New Appointment to Its Board of Directors

IMNA Solutions announced today that it has appointed Russ Yelton, President/CEO of Yelton and Associates and Chairman of The Board of Trustees of Arizona Healthcare Impact Foundation to its board of directors.





“We are pleased to welcome Russ as new independent director to the IMNA’s board. I’m grateful Russ agreed to join our acting board members and push us forward with our mission to provide meaningful and actionable data to both healthcare providers and patients,” said Israel Haikin, CEO and founder of IMNA Solutions. "The addition of Russ complements our board of directors’ skills and experiences, and we are confident he will provide valuable perspectives as we continue to execute our growth strategy and enhance value for all IMNA’s clients. We look forward to Russ’s contributions and are excited he chose IMNA."



About Russ Yelton:

Russ is the president and CEO of Yelton and Associates, a consulting firm that provides community development services and assists business incubation projects, as well as private companies, to scale and obtain angel investment, private equity, as well as venture capital. Previously, Yelton served as Chief Executive Officer of Pinnacle Transplant Technologies (PTT). PTT is a regenerative medical company, which operates a human tissue bank.



Prior to PTT, Russ was President/CEO of the Northern Arizona Center for Entrepreneurship and Technology (NACET). Yelton has served as President and Vice-President of the North Carolina Business Incubation Association (NCBIA), past Founding President of the AzBIA, former Chair of AzBIO from 2015-2017, and currently serves as Past Chairman of the Board of AzBIO, Chair of the Flinn Bioscience Entrepreneurship Committee, and a Member of the Arizona Bioscience Roadmap.



About IMNA:

IMNA makes the use and analysis of patient generated data smarter and accessible to all by empowering clinical teams with key data analytics and patients with key personalized metrics. The company has invented a BI-based technology that transforms the way clinicians capture and analyze patient’s data.



Unlike the siloed complex data ports today, IMNA offers Bl-Based digital health solutions that enable medical teams to communicate, monitor, and identify adverse reactions, risk factors, key metrics, objectively and accurately. By using BI, we solve the three main challenges clinical teams have today: interact with remote patients, capture patient data on a timely manner and how to analyze it correctly. Our platform generates an objective automated BI-based patient compliance, risks, and treatment success analysis which helps to reduce the complications and patient abonnement associated with long term complex medical conditions and increases the users’ performance and productivity.



Tempe, AZ, June 03, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The company's board consists of five inspirational leaders dedicated to the mission of improving personalized health care. IMNA developed a comprehensive platform that is designed to support the everyday work of care teams and clinical investigators. IMNA uses proprietary algorithm and BI modules to provide safe, efficient and meaningful patient monitoring. IMNA harnesses the power of data analytics to provide actionable insights and help care teams identify and predict at risk patients in need of immediate care based on patient-reported data and patient generated data. IMNA´s modular platform structure enables seamless connection to existing clinical workflows.

