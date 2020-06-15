Yes Hearing Named Finalist in What’s Next Innovation Challenge Sponsored by AARP Innovation Labs

Press Releases Yes Hearing Press Release Share Blog

Yes Hearing (www.yeshearing.com) has been chosen as one of six finalists in the What’s Next Innovation Challenge sponsored by AARP Innovation Labs to be held June 25 during the 17th annual What’s Next Longevity Venture Summit virtual event.





Yes Hearing were chosen due to their innovative hearing care delivery model offering pioneering video technology, remote programming solutions and an expansive home-care network serving 85 million Americans.



“Our finalists in this competition are the top entrepreneurs helping to solve the challenges of hearing loss that impacts one in three Americans between ages 65-74,” said Mary Furlong, serial successful entrepreneur, author and producer of the What’s Next Longevity Summits. “The entrepreneurial talent from this competition not only gets the attention from event attendees who can fund or distribute their innovation and help scale their business, but also gets the chance to go on to national awareness thanks to our sponsor, AARP Innovation Labs. We’re thrilled Yes Hearing was one of the finalists chosen.”



Each finalist will make their pitch to the expert judging panel consisting of longevity experts and investors: Dave Blanchard – Hamilton CapTel, Abby Levy – Primetime Partners and Jeannee Parker Martin – LeadingAge California. The judges will vote collectively to determine the winner who will earn a spot at the AARP Innovation Labs Grand Pitch Finale in Washington, D.C. later this year. Past finalists from the What’s Next Innovation Challenge, including Embodied Labs, have gone on to win the national Grand Pitch Finale.



Sam Shear

844-470-0099



https://www.yeshearing.com



