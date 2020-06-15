New Single "Going In" from Hip Hop Gospel Artist William T. Starzz

Optimus Entertainment Group (OEG) is excited to present the newest artist to its platform, William T. Starzz of Triune Movement Inc. (TMInc.)





After leaving the hip hop scene for 7 years, William T. Starzz returned in 2019, recording his first independently released project “The Book of Trinity.” With a love for Jesus and music, William T. Starzz has delivered his first single, “Going In,” produced by T-Rifik with the contemporary edge to allure newcomers to his world-class talent and the quality to enthuse enduring fans. The Indie Christian Hip Hop scene embraced his GG2G motto (Give Glory To God) as it's now a trending custom headwear worn amongst his followers. His new release is available on all major streaming sites and he is ready to tour and spread the gospel.



Mr. Jerry Adams, Marketing Executive, of Optimus Entertainment Group (OEG) stated, “We’re looking forward to an awesome business relationship with Mr. Starzz!”



www.williamtstarzz.com

