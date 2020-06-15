PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Optimus Entertainment Group

New Single "Going In" from Hip Hop Gospel Artist William T. Starzz


Optimus Entertainment Group (OEG) is excited to present the newest artist to its platform, William T. Starzz of Triune Movement Inc. (TMInc.)

Portsmouth, VA, June 15, 2020 --(PR.com)-- William T. Starzz is taking the internet by storm with music through a rhythmical flow lively composed of penetrating spiritually illuminative Christian hip hop bars. He has amassed a strong social following on various social media platforms. The rapper occupies an amorphous spot in hip-hop. William T. Starzz convincingly delivers inspirational music through a rhythmical flow, lively composed of penetrating spiritually illuminative Christian hip hop bars.

After leaving the hip hop scene for 7 years, William T. Starzz returned in 2019, recording his first independently released project “The Book of Trinity.” With a love for Jesus and music, William T. Starzz has delivered his first single, “Going In,” produced by T-Rifik with the contemporary edge to allure newcomers to his world-class talent and the quality to enthuse enduring fans. The Indie Christian Hip Hop scene embraced his GG2G motto (Give Glory To God) as it's now a trending custom headwear worn amongst his followers. His new release is available on all major streaming sites and he is ready to tour and spread the gospel.

Mr. Jerry Adams, Marketing Executive, of Optimus Entertainment Group (OEG) stated, “We’re looking forward to an awesome business relationship with Mr. Starzz!”

www.williamtstarzz.com
@williamtstarzz
Optimus Entertainment Group
Patricia Tillman
708-359-2695
