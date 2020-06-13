Free Jewish / Israeli Short Film Festival - 124 Films and Growing - Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival

With 124 exciting Jewish and Israeli Short Films, the Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival announces the release of its free Short Film Spotlight program. This program provides the general public the best short films. The Festival's mission is to provide the newest, most stimulating and thought provoking films.





The Festival has become one of the most-anticipated events of the year in the Boca Raton community and the Festival is proud to offer these films during these difficult times.



Watch Free short Jewish and Israeli Films Now -



About The Judy Levis Markhoff Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival:

The mission of the Judy Levis Markhoff Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival is to provide the newest, most stimulating and thought provoking films that encourage audiences to expand their awareness and understanding of the Jewish world and engage in dialogue to explore the many diverse perspectives portrayed by the films presented.



Wendy Honig, Artistic Director

