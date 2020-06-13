PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Adolph & Rose Levis JCC Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival

Free Jewish / Israeli Short Film Festival - 124 Films and Growing - Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival


With 124 exciting Jewish and Israeli Short Films, the Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival announces the release of its free Short Film Spotlight program. This program provides the general public the best short films. The Festival's mission is to provide the newest, most stimulating and thought provoking films.

Free Jewish / Israeli Short Film Festival - 124 Films and Growing - Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival
Boca Raton, FL, June 13, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The Boca Raton Jewish / Israeli Film Festival is presenting its Free Short Film Spotlight Program. The program features 124 of the best narrative and documentary short films from around the world. The broad array of films explores the Jewish experience, culture, history, identity and topics relevant to Jewish life with a diverse collection of international and independent films made available to the general public for no cost. Films are being added weekly.

The Festival has become one of the most-anticipated events of the year in the Boca Raton community and the Festival is proud to offer these films during these difficult times.

Watch Free short Jewish and Israeli Films Now - Click Here

About The Judy Levis Markhoff Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival:
The mission of the Judy Levis Markhoff Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival is to provide the newest, most stimulating and thought provoking films that encourage audiences to expand their awareness and understanding of the Jewish world and engage in dialogue to explore the many diverse perspectives portrayed by the films presented.

Wendy Honig, Artistic Director
Lesley Rich, Program Director
Contact Information
Adolph & Rose Levis JCC Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival
Wendy Honig
401-529-1191
Contact
www.bocajff.org

