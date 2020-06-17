In Response to Accelerating Customer Sales, Storage Made Easy Appoints a New EMEA VP Sales

Press Releases Storage Made Easy Press Release Share Blog

“I am really pleased to welcome both Andy and James to the team. These are key appointments for us. We entered into an extensive process to find the right people with deep market expertise to bring the Company forward and we have found that in both Andy and James,” said Jim Liddle, CEO of Storage Made Easy. London, United Kingdom, June 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Storage Made Easy® (SME) enters its new fiscal year announcing the appointment of Andy Hill as VP Sales EMEA and James Peck as EMEA Senior Technical Consultant, both bringing extensive experience in scaling regional sales and channels.Prior to being appointed by SME, Andy Hill and James Peck led the EMEA business expansion within Komprise.Andy Hill brings over 20 years of EMEA management and execution experience for companies such as Komprise, Nexsan, and VERITAS:“I’m really excited to be part of this crucial stage of customer expansion for SME. It is undeniable that the unique Enterprise File Fabric solution that SME offers is set to be a key platform for many more enterprises, and we are glad to help expand the business in these very exciting times.”James Peck has also held numerous pre-sales consultancy roles within the industry, focusing on the EMEA regional plans for Komprise, HyperGrid or Nexsan.“I’m thrilled to be joining a company offering true innovation. Its clear IT administrators are under pressure continually grappling with a growing and ever diverging data set whilst users demand increased availability across their many devices and locations. This puts SME in a unique position to converge data management and availability into a centralised Enterprise File Fabric allowing secure access from almost any device, anywhere in the world.”Throughout 2019 and 2020, Storage Made Easy continued to accelebrate sales and has a growing market and momentum with global enterprise customers:“I am really pleased to welcome both Andy and James to the team. These are key appointments for us. We entered into an extensive process to find the right people with deep market expertise to bring the Company forward and we have found that in both Andy and James,” said Jim Liddle, CEO of Storage Made Easy. Contact Information Storage Made Easy

Mariado Martinez, Marketing Manager

+442086432885



http://StorageMadeEasy.com



