The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association Forms a Strategic Partnership with Echo Fine Properties

With a history of leading luxury real estate sales in Palm Beach County, Echo Fine Properties is uniquely suited to assist the hedge fund and financial community migrating to the region. Deep local knowledge grouped with global connections creates an unbeatable combination for buyers and sellers.



PBHFA Founder David Goodboy commented,



“The PBHFA is extremely selective with the service providers we partner with. We only build strategic partnerships with firms proven to possess the utmost integrity and high-level skills in their chosen niche. Echo Fine Properties with their substantial local knowledge of the ultra-high-end market combined with global connections is the optimal real estate partner for our demanding membership base.”



Jeff Lictenstien, Owner and Broker added,



“The Palm Beaches check all the boxes. From weather, lifestyle, cost of living, culture, choice schools, play, and all with no state income taxes. Add in an already established network of professionals and retirees that is now growing rapidly. The choice to live and invest in the Palm Beaches is the easiest to make.”



About Echo Fine Properties:



Echo Fine Properties, is luxury real estate brokerage in the Palm Beaches that just was awarded the Best Brokerage in Palm Beach County by the Palm Beach Post. Jeff Lichtenstein the owner and broker, has 20 years of experience, personally has closed over 1,000 transactions, and manages nearly 60 agents and staff. ECHO is unique in the industry, taking a non-traditional approach to an old, “traditional” business joined with ground-breaking tech product. Their 57-point Home ECHOnomics Guarantee capsulizes their commitment to meeting the needs of every customer. And their corporate structure where they pay for all marketing and advertising instead of an agent, means that everything that is supposed to happen, happens.



About The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association



Genevieve Anderson

212.729.0837



www.pbhfa.org



