Pala Casino Spa Resort Announces New Outdoor Summer Concert Series

Pala Casino Spa Resort is starting three new outdoor summer concert series, beginning Sunday June 28, with concerts throughout July 4th weekend. Domingos de Musica y Baile features Latin artists of different genres, the Superstar Imposters Tribute Series features the nation's top tribute bands on select Friday nights and the Funk Funk Get Down - Big Grooves & Dance Moves will feature top R&B, soul and funk bands.





Superstar Imposters – Summer Tribute Series will feature some of the nation’s top tribute bands and artists recreating some of rock’s most iconic bands and performances onstage. Concerts will be held on select Friday nights. Funky Funk Get Down – Big Grooves & Dance Moves will feature top funk, soul and R&B bands on select Saturday nights. Domingos de Musica y Baile will feature both headline Latin entertainment, as well up and coming stars on select Sunday afternoons.



The health and safety of the valued guests and team members is paramount to Pala Casino Spa Resort. Pala Casino is committed to following the guidelines and recommendations issued by the Centers for Disease Control for businesses. Guests will be asked to wear facial coverings and practice safe social distancing throughout each of these events. Additionally, all guests will have their temperature screened at the entrance to the casino. For a full list of the property updates and safety protocols at Pala Casino, please visit



Upcoming Schedule of Shows:



Domingos de Musica y Baile presents Latin Recording Artist Trish Toledo with Special Guest Rain Bisou

Sunday, June 28 at 2:00 p.m.



Superstar Imposters – Summer Tribute Series – The Long Run – A Tribute to The Eagles

Friday, July 3 at 8:00 p.m.



Funky Funk Get Down – with Kalimba – The Spirit of Earth, Wind and Fire

Saturday, July 4 at 8:00 p.m.



Domingos de Musica y Baile presents La Sonora Dinamita con Vilma Diaz

Sunday, July 5 at 2:00 p.m.



Event Information:



· All shows will be held outdoors at the Starlight Theater

· Guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend

· $10 General Admission

· Guests who sign up for or have a players card will receive $5 back in Added Play ($5 Added Play valid the day of event only)

· Doors open 1 hour prior to start of show

· Guests will be asked to wear facial coverings and practice safe social distancing



Full Schedule:



Superstar Imposters – Summer Tribute Series

Select Fridays at 8:00 p.m.

· July 3 – The Long Run (Tribute to The Eagles)

· July 10 – Queen Nation (Tribute to Queen)

· July 24 – Elton: The Early Years (Tribute to Elton John)



August 7 - DSB (Tribute to Journey)



August 21 - Yachtley Crew (Yacht Rock Tribute)



August 28 - Wayward Sons (70s & 80s Rock)



September 11 - Metalachi (Heavy Metal/Mariachi Fusion)



September 25 - Don't Look Back (Tribute to Boston)



Funky Funk Get Down – Big Grooves & Dance Moves

Select Saturdays at 8:00 p.m.

· July 4 – Kalimba – The Spirit of Earth, Wind & Fire

· August 15 – Family Stone

· September 5 – Rose Royce



Domingos de Musica y Baile

Select Sundays at 2:00 p.m.

· June 28 – Trish Toledo with Special Guest Rain Bisou

· July 5 – La Sonora Dinamita

· August 16 – Dreaming of You (Selena Tribute)

· September 6 – Mariachi Divas



