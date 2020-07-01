"Dr. Pam" Gumbs Celebrated as a Top Healthcare Professional for 2020 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide

Press Releases Strathmore Worldwide Press Release Share Blog

About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide

Berkeley, CA, July 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- "Dr. Pam" Gumbs of Berkeley, California has been celebrated as a Top Healthcare Professional for 2020 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and high level of success for over 40 years in the pharmaceutical field.About "Dr. Pam" Gumbs"Dr. Pam" is the Owner and CEO of United Pharmacy in Berkeley, California for over 20 years. This pharmacy provides personalized pharmaceutical services in conjunction with patients' full medical history with the aim of approaching every case on an individual basis and using pre-existing records to ensure that the treatment they receive will work best for the patients and avoid adverse reactions."Dr. Pam" is responsible for operations including hiring, inventory, customer relations and consulting. She provides consultation services on all medications but specializes in asthma and other respiratory disorders. She also conducts Medication Therapy Management services for all patients. "Dr. Pam" is also the Consultant Pharmacist for the City of Berkeley. She provides community service for Alameda County regarding substance abuse and educating youth."Dr. Pam" is affiliated with a number of associations including the Christian Pharmacists Fellowship International, American Society of Consultant Pharmacists, California Pharmacists Association, Board of Governors and the P&T Committee. She is also President of the Alameda County Pharmacy Association and Pharmacy Representative for Alameda Alliance Health Association. Dr. Pam was elected to the office of President for the ASCP California Chapter of Consultant Pharmacist 2018-2019. "Dr. Pam" will be showcased on the famous Reuters Billboard in Times Square in 2020.Born on August 6, 1943 in Massachusetts, "Dr. Pam" began her medical career by moving from Massachusetts to San Francisco to attend the school of Pharmacy at the University of California where she obtained a Pharm.D. in 1975. She completed a Geriatrics Residency at the University of California at San Francisco Geriatric Institute.Pam Gumbs is known as "Dr. Pam" by her peers and her patients and recognized by her New England accent. In her spare time she enjoys golf, reading, writing, sewing, going to museums and seeing the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra.For further information, contact www.consultingwithdrpam.com

