eLuma to Partner with the Council of Administrators of Special Education

Special education's leading teletherapy provider to partner with CASE to support and promote its causes, advocacy and national events.





Lehi, UT, June 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- eLuma Online Therapy is proud to announce that it has formalized its partnership with the Council of Administrators of Special Education (CASE) to help promote advocacy and change within special education. Next month, eLuma will sponsor the Special Education Legislative Summit (July 13-24), an event in which special education leaders from all over the country will convene virtually to participate in Town Hall-style events, attend panels to learn about the most critical issues, and meet with members of Congress to advocate for change on behalf of individuals with exceptionalities. "Even though we are facing unprecedented challenges, our advocacy will not stop. We are proud to move forward with the Special Education Legislative Summit and are thankful for partners like eLuma that can help make it happen," noted CASE Executive Director, Phyllis Wolfram. The virtual event will be put on by the Council for Exceptional Children (CEC) and CASE. eLuma and CASE will continue to work together beyond next month's event to move the causes of special education forward. Jeremy Glauser, the founder and CEO of eLuma, added, "We believe in everything CASE stands for and will do whatever it takes to support their leaders and initiatives. We look forward to many opportunities to stand with them in the coming year and make a difference to the kids who need it most."