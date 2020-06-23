Post Mortem "The Big Lubanski" Celebrates 61st Anniversary of His Top 100 of All-Time “Double 300” Sports Feat

Press Releases Paul Lubanski Press Release Share Blog

It was June 22, 1959 at Miami’s Bowling Palace where Lubanski made New York Times headlines by bowling 24 strikes in-a-row on a live ABC Network Television broadcast. In 1959, with primitive equipment as compared to today’s - the odds of rolling “back-to-back” perfect games had been calculated to be in the vicinity of 500 million-to-one.



But the pride-of-Detroit - “The Big Lubanski” - heroically laid those numbers to waste with a performance he described as “zen-like” in his later years.



Lauded sports book author Mac Davis immortalized the feat in his book “Top 100 Sports Feats” a decade later.



Now, audiences of all ages are able to relive the crashing of those pins by searching “Ed Lubanski” on YouTube - and they are doing so by the thousands.



The story was chronicled briefly - in a hardcover autobiography (the only one ever written about a Professional Bowler) released in 2010 entitled, “King of the Pins!” The book remains available for purchase on-line.



Rights to the film version are retained by Eddie’s son Paul. He may be contacted by parties interested in a TV documentary or movie recreation involving this accomplishment and Eddie’s life to include his blue collar ascent to becoming a World Champion. Lubanski is a member of five separate Halls of Fame. He was a minor league pitching phenom that turned his attention to bowling full-time. Incredibly, Eddie established or contributed to setting nine world records over a: seven year span in the late 1950’s. Both a full version of the originally aired broadcast and a shortened - final three strikes only - are posted on YouTube.



Contact Information Rise Above Records
Paul Lubanski
248-762-6998

