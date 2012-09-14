PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Bowling First Mission to Increase Participation in the Sport of Bowling Bowling First announces a new online directory of everything bowling. Bowling First’s mission is to increase participation in bowling by having everything related to bowling in one easy to access location. - July 02, 2019 - Bowling First

34th Annual South Carolina Sports Classic Will be Held May 8-11 & May 17-18 in Florence, SC. Registration Ends May 1. Early Bird Ends April 15. The 34th annual South Carolina Sports Classic (SCSC) State Games is a two weekend competition and will be held May 8-11 and May 17-18 at Francis Marion University in Florence, SC. May 1 is the deadline for registration; Early Bird ends April 15, so sign up today. Entry forms are available at your local... - April 04, 2019 - South Carolina Senior Sports Classic

South Carolina Senior Sports State Games Early Bird Registration Ends April 15th, and Closes May 1st The 33rd annual South Carolina Senior Sports Classic (SCSSC) State Games will be held May 16-19 at Francis Marion University in Florence, SC. May 1st is the deadline for registration, Early Bird ends April 15th so sign up today. Entry forms are available at your local recreation departments or by going online at www.scseniorgames.com. - April 08, 2018 - South Carolina Senior Sports Classic

Comic Novel "Spare Me" Optioned by LA Production Company Spare Me, the comic novel about the intersection of the mob and the world of bowling, has been optioned by Los Angeles-based production company Bob Sticks Worldwide. “The Bob Sticks team felt like the characters would play well on the screen,” said author Vinny Minchillo. “I’m... - April 04, 2017 - Vinny Minchillo

Paradise Bowl Announces Free Youth League Locally owned Paradise Bowl has announced that all League Bowlers 18 years of age and younger who participate in their Saturday morning Youth Program will do so free of charge. Pat Linn, President and owner of Paradise Bowl explains, "today's youth have a wide range of activities to choose, many... - July 31, 2015 - Paradise Bowl

The Morton Grove Chamber of Commerce Announces Its First Ever "Scotch Doubles Bowling Fundraiser" at Classic Bowl in Morton Grove on June 19, 2015 In an effort to show that you can mix business with pleasure, the Morton Grove Chamber of Commerce is launching what it hopes will be the first of many annual bowling night networking events on Friday, June 19, 2015 from 6 to 8 pm. This event will help raise funds to continue the work of promoting local businesses to the community, which it has done since 1926. - May 20, 2015 - Morton Grove Chamber of Commerce

Finalists Announced in Liberty Lanes Crown Nissan Bowling Challenge The final Liberty Lanes-Crown Nissan Bowling Challenge will be held at Liberty Lanes in Largo Fla. on Saturday, March 21, 2015, where one lucky person will be given the chance to bowl a strike to win a brand new 2015 Nissan Altima. - March 20, 2015 - Liberty Lanes

Sports Challenge Network Announces Launch of CMA Celebrity Challenge Sports Challenge Network Offers Players Opportunity to Vote for their Favorite Country Music Stars and Bowl with Them During the 2014 CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn., on June 5-8, 2014 - May 18, 2014 - Sports Challenge Network

Lynnwood Bowl & Skate Enhances Bowling Center with Upgraded Machinery for Greater Family Access Leading Lynnwood, WA-based bowling center, Lynwood Bowl & Skate has just announced that they’ve made several exciting additions to their facility. The venue’s upgraded facility now includes bumpers on all bowling lanes, which are designed to ensure that young bowlers can improve upon... - November 27, 2013 - Bowl & Skate

JMPlayway Releases Bowling Simulator for iOS with Ingame Unlockables iSports Bowling includes an in-app store where users can purchase premium items using coins earned for each pin that is knocked down. Scores can be shared online via Facebook, Twitter and Game Center intergration. - November 09, 2013 - JM-Playway

Lynnwood Bowl & Skate Introduces the “Asteroid Climb Celebration” for Kids’ Birthday Parties Lynnwood Bowl & Skate has been around for over 50 years, and they still know how to stay current. The facility, offering entertainment in the form of bowling and roller skating to the Lynnwood, Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace areas, added “The Asteroid Climb” to its list of features back in... - November 03, 2013 - Bowl & Skate

Skating Venue Lynnwood Bowl & Skate Announces New Teen Night Offer Leading Snohomish County skating facility Lynnwood Bowl & Skate has recently announced a new special discount for their teen customers. In order to attract more teenagers to their venue, Lynnwood Bowl & Skate is now offering 10 Teen Night admissions for the price of 9, for all patrons who buy their special Teen Bonus Card. - October 03, 2013 - Bowl & Skate

NewProductHelp.com to Spearhead Marketing Effort for the Sole Protector Invention John M., New York-based inventor, recently contracted invention assistance leader NewProductHelp.com to represent his new product concept, the Sole Protector, to potential manufacturers in industry over the next 2 years. An innovative new product designed to improve the overall performance of bowlers... - September 19, 2013 - New Product Help, Inc.

Lynnwood Bowl & Skate Makes Additions to Enhance the Bowling Experience for Local Guests Lynnwood, WA-based bowling and skating center, Lynnwood Bowl & Skate has recently announced an exciting new upgrade to their facility. The venue will now feature additional television screens in each bowling lane in order to enhance the entertainment experience of visitors to the popular venue. With... - September 04, 2013 - Bowl & Skate

Lynnwood Bowling & Skate Completes Annual Refinishing of Skating Rink Leading Washington skating venue Lynnwood Bowl & Skate has just announced the completion of the annual refinishing of their popular skating rink. The venue’s skating rink is utilized by children and adults of all ages and the refinishing of the rink will ensure that Lynnwood Bowl & Skate... - August 03, 2013 - Bowl & Skate

National Senior Wii Bowling Day Raising Funds for Alzheimer’s and Dementia Research - June 20, 2013 - NeuroScience Foundation

AMF Hosting Nationwide Event Benefiting Tornado Victims AMF will host a nationwide event on Sunday, June 9, at all AMF centers with proceeds being donated to the American Red Cross. - June 02, 2013 - AMF Bowling Inc.

Lynnwood Bowl & Skate Announce Beginning of New Bowling and Roller Skating Summer Camp – 10% Discount Available for Early Sign-Up Lynnwood Bowl & Skate has just announced that they will be hosting a new summer camp throughout July and August. The venue’s summer camp will be the ideal opportunity for children ages 7-to-12 to learn basic bowling and roller skating techniques from instructors with years of teaching experience. - May 24, 2013 - Bowl & Skate

AMF Bowling Launches New and Improved Summer Unplugged and AMF Summer Pass Programs AMF Bowling is proud to announce new and improved Summer Unplugged and AMF Summer Pass programs featuring a membership card. No coupons, vouchers or printouts necessary. - May 10, 2013 - AMF Bowling Inc.

Bowling Center Lynnwood Bowl and Skate to Host Operation Military Family Fundraiser Lynnwood based bowling and family entertainment center, Lynnwood Bowl and Skate has just announced that they will be hosting a fundraiser to benefit local military families this April. Renowned artist Steven Hartley of Muggshotz Caricatures will be at the Lynnwood Bowl and Skate to attempt to break the... - April 06, 2013 - Bowl & Skate

Lynnwood Bowl and Skate Now Offering Great Rates on Meeting Rooms for Corporate Parties and Events Leading Lynnwood bowling and skating venue Lynnwood Bowl and Skate has announced that they’re now offering local area businesses the opportunity to hold their corporate parties and events at their meeting room facility. The company’s facilities will ensure that businesses achieve the ideal... - March 16, 2013 - Bowl & Skate

Lynnwood Bowl & Skate Opens Asteroid Climb for Space-Themed Kids’ Birthday Party Events to Compliment Bowling Center Options Top local area entertainment venue Lynnwood Bowl & Skate has announced an addition to their facility for kids’ birthday party events. The bowling center has unveiled their Asteroid Climb for Kids horizontal climbing wall, which is designed to enhance the venue’s ability to appeal to children... - March 07, 2013 - Bowl & Skate

Lynnwood Bowl & Skate Now Taking Bowling Alley Bookings for 2013 Summer Fundraisers Leading Lynnwood Family Entertainment Center, Lynnwood Bowl & Skate has announced that the bowling alley is now inviting bookings for summer 2013 fundraisers. The center has become a favorite hotspot for many successful fundraisers in recent years as they continue to work with leaders in the community... - February 03, 2013 - Bowl & Skate

Roller Skating Venue Lynnwood Bowl and Skate Introduces Warrior Wednesdays to Give Back to Service Personnel Leading Lynnwood roller skating venue, Lynnwood Bowl and Skate has announced the addition of a promotion to honor service members within the U.S. military, law enforcement professionals and fire personnel. Effective immediately, the company will be hosting “Warrior Wednesdays” in which service... - December 30, 2012 - Bowl & Skate

Lynnwood Bowl & Skate Achieves Great Success in the World of Skate Rinks and Bowling Alleys with Community Fundraisers Lynnwood Bowl and Skate, the leading Family Entertainment Center for residents in Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace and Lynnwood, announced that the organization has been experiencing great success with community fundraisers. Their most recent Honoring Families of Veterans Fundraiser managed to raise more than... - December 05, 2012 - Bowl & Skate

EFX Performance Black Friday Deals Huge savings of 60% off EFX Performance 3.0 Series insoles and Leather Band Charm Jewelry Bracelet. Deals start Black Friday (Nov. 23, 2012) - November 20, 2012 - EFX Performance

Lynnwood Bowl and Skate Now Inviting Business Professionals for Corporate Parties Leading Lynnwood, Washington based skating and bowling family fun center, Lynnwood Bowl and Skate is now inviting business guests from across the Greater Seattle area to enjoy access to their outstanding facilities for their corporate parties and meetings. These services are designed to provide companies... - November 09, 2012 - Bowl & Skate

Presque Isle Downs & Casino Sponsoring $17,200 "Bowling or Bocce" Tourney Presque Isle Downs and Casino is sponsoring a $17,200 Bocce or Bowling Tournament at Freeway Lanes in Wickliffe on Dec. 10 and 11. - November 25, 2011 - MTR

Family-Owned Bowling Center to Remain the Heart of the Devon Community with Extensive Renovations and Professional Management Whether you’re looking for a place with a family fun-filled atmosphere or a place that caters to your every need, the owners of a local bowling center say you can experience all of that and more now, that the business has been fully renovated and professional management is in place. “Our... - November 16, 2011 - RE/MAX Classic

Presque Isle Downs and Casino Sponsoring $11,000 Bocce Ball/Bowling Tourney Presque Isle Downs and Casino is sponsoring an $11,000 Bocce Ball/Bowling Tournament at Freeway Lanes in Wickliffe, OH, Dec. 10 and 11. - October 14, 2011 - MTR

Strike Zone Lanes in Kentucky and Ohio to Participate in the National Kids Bowl Free Program to Give Away Thousands of Dollars in Free Bowling Games Again This Summer Kids Bowl Free.com and over 825 participating bowling centers from coast to coast have teamed up to provide kids with 2 free games of bowling every day all summer. Strike Zone Lanes will provide the Kids Bowl Free - 2 free game program as a way to give back to their local community for all of their support... - May 04, 2011 - Samaan Ventures, Inc

Perfect Game is a New iPhone/iPod Touch Application for Bowlers Perfect Game is a new tenpin bowling player's personal assistant for Apple iPhone and iPod touch. It is created by tenpin bowling professionals and coaches to satisfy all needs for successful development of bowling skills in aspiring to Perfect Game which is absolute in the game. - December 21, 2010 - Perfect Game

JD Legends Announces New Summer Bowling Promotion JD Legends in Nicholasville Ky and Franklin Oh recently announced a summer bowling promotion. The promotion is for $2 bowling games and $2 rental shoes all summer long starting May 15, 2010. This promotion was first announced on May 1, 2010 and has since taken off to be the best bowling promotion of... - May 19, 2010 - Samaan Ventures, Inc

NewProductHelp.com to Spearhead Marketing Efforts for Arrow Eye Invention Michael H., Virginia-based inventor, has contracted South Florida invention assistance leader NewProductHelp.com to represent his Arrow Eye invention to manufacturers and marketers on a global basis for the next 2 years. A simple yet effective device aimed at helping bowlers everywhere refine their games,... - May 08, 2010 - New Product Help, Inc.

Ian Grossman Bowls Them Over Ian Grossman, the bowling industry and the non-profits are a marriage made in heaven. - January 22, 2010 - Ian Grossman

3D TV Coming to Z-Bowl Family Entertainment Center Separate 3D, ‘Z-TV’ Room to be One of the First in the Region to Telecast 3D Sporting Events - January 10, 2010 - Z-Bowl Family Entertainment Center

Bass Pro Shops “Hook” OnTheBallBowling.com to Produce House Balls OnTheBallBowling.com was “hooked” by Bass Pro Shops – ranked the #1 Outdoor Retailer in America by Sporting Goods Business Magazine - to create a collection of House Balls for its brand new outdoor themed bowling center scheduled to open in late August. The first Bass Pro Shops bowling... - August 21, 2009 - OnTheBallBowling

Just Added to Blues Traveler Concert Lead singer of Kenny Wayne's Shephard's band Noah Hunt will take the stage with the opening act for Blues Traveler Concert, Scotty Bratcher on June 27, 2009 at JD Legends Entertainment Complex. - June 20, 2009 - Samaan Ventures, Inc

Country Music's True Musical Treasures to Play at JD Legends in Ohio Country music star Mark Chesnutt will be playing at JD Legends Entertainment Complex Saturday May 30, 2009. Tickets are only $15. The concert will be held outdoors and doors will open at 6pm. Mark Chesnutt is one of Country’s true musical treasures. Critics have hailed him as a classic Country... - March 27, 2009 - Samaan Ventures, Inc

Beer Tubes and Bowling Products Supplier Brewing the "Perfect Storm" - Storm Bowling Products Adds the Bowling Ball Beer Tube to Its Product Offering Storm Bowling Products has agreed to join forces with Beer Tubes.com to offer the unique, patented Bowling Ball Beer Tube via the newly redesigned Stormbowling.com website. Storm also plans to use the Bowling Ball Tubes as promotional gifts. A Beer Tube is a 100-ounce beverage dispenser with a sports-themed base that keeps beverages colder than a traditional pitcher. - December 06, 2007 - BeerTubes.com

Eastland Lanes Junior Scholarship Tourney on August 25, 2007 Eastland Lanes will host it's first of four Junior Scholarship Tournaments for the 2007 - 2008 Season. - July 14, 2007 - Collins Bowling Center

Eastland Lanes Hires New Manager Collins Bowling Centers Hires a New Manager - July 14, 2007 - Collins Bowling Center

Zapp It Bowling Products at International Bowl Expo 2007 Zapp It Bowling Products will be an exhibitor at the International Bowl Expo 2007. This product will be in Booth #1243 on July 27 – 29, 2007 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. With new products on the horizon, it is evident that Zapp It Bowling Products is here to stay. - June 21, 2007 - Zapp It Bowling Products

Ladies Pro Bowlers Tour Lives on Tavern TV4U.Com Broadband Network It has been three years since there has been a Ladies Pro Bowlers Tour Event , but that is soon to change as TV4U.Com plays classic LPBT matches and prepares for new shows. - March 21, 2007 - TV4U, LLC