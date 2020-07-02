National Association of Seadogs (NAS) Takes a Stand to Join Fight for Racial Justice in Society #BlackLivesMatter

The recent murder of George Floyd is another in a long list of cases of police killing of unarmed black people. It is clear that there is a general lack of value for the lives of our black folk in this country given the record of clear police bias from credible studies*. NAS stands with all well meaning people who want to see systemic changes to assure that being black should not be a crime, and more importantly that Black Lives Matter.





NAS is a global organization dedicated to humanitarian and charitable activities. NAS is also dedicated to fighting social ills in communities wherever the members live and work. Members of NAS are horrified by these senseless murders of black men and women in various communities across America and join the protest and agitation for racial justice and end to systemic racism.



“The black minorities of this nation have for too long had to endure historically entrenched inequities that have resulted in creating poverty, poor health and education outcomes for black people,” says Edwin Oyubu, Zonal President of NAS in Northern California. Black people are pulled over and searched 26% of the time by police officers and 59% more likely to have force used on them during a stop while accounting for less than 10% of the population*. The rate of black people killed by police officers relative whites is absurdly high and worse is that there is never justice done when these deaths occur. “We strongly condemn all forms of racism and join our multi racial and multi generational citizens of this great nation to call for radical changes to policing and the criminal justice system,” says Edwin Oyubu.



National Association of Seadogs (NAS) is a Nigerian charitable and humanitarian organization and is the registered name for the group also known as the Pyrates Confraternity. The organization is dedicated to humanitarian and charitable endeavors within Nigeria and whatever society the members find themselves.



The Pyrates Creed - The Pyratical aims of fighting all social ills and conformist degradation within and outside our midst stand supreme. These are translated into the creed which is supposed to act as a guide to our acts and thoughts and to the solutions to dilemmas that may face us in making choices in life. There are four compass points whose function is to give us founding principles upon which to direct our lives.



