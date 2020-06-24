Sencore Releases New Industry Leading Signal Collection Platform

Press Releases Sencore Press Release Share Blog

Utilizing the power and exceptional video quality of ASIC-based encoding and transcoding, paired with today’s latest internet delivery protocols; the SCP 2100 makes it effortless to acquire feeds that may have previously been too costly or difficult.



Whether it is off-air broadcast feeds, sporting events, public service addresses or anything else you can think of, it’s now as easy as the SCP 2100 and an internet connection.



As with all Sencore products, the SCP 2100 is backed by Sencore’s best-in-class staff of ProCare support engineers.



To download the full datasheet, view features and product specifications or request a demo, visit www.sencore.com.



About Sencore

Chelsea Hamann

605-978-4600



www.sencore.com



