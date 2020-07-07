Reality TV Talent Launch Hollywood Behind the Scenes Podcast

Reality TV Talent from Just Writin Life are releasing their second podcast, The Ladies Tales Podcast. The first episode, done by professional actors, is the audio version of their pilot episode made for TV, "The Managers."





They are expanding their reach in podcasting. In addition to their podcast, The Womens’ Cave, they are launching the new podcast The Ladies Tales. They plan to enhance the reading experience for the fans of their books. The first episode of the Ladies Tales will be an old fashion radio style play read by professional actors. The story is taken from the pilot episode of their made for TV script about managers and the talent they represent starting off on the PR tour for the new seasons of their respective reality TV shows. "Managers (The Story Behind the Talent)" written by Wilnona Marie & Alexis Rose is available in book form at Barnes and Nobles.



The debut podcast episode is produced by Las Vegas actress/producer Tonya Todd. She leads an ensemble cast including Just Writin Life Reality TV Talent Wilnona Marie as Yasmine. The cast includes famous voice actor, Bz The Voice, TV show Runner, B. Danielle Watkins, Director Matt Sjafiroeddin, Myles Lee as Sean, Brenda Daly, TJ Rok as Ronald, Steve Delgado, Gabriella Harris, Sean Clark, Cassandra Krupp, Marcus Martinez, & reality TV producer Brandy Miller as Jenny.



Future episodes of the podcast will include other stories done either in the old times radio play fashion or as an audiobook type of story. Not all the stories will be adapted from The And I Thought Ladies books. Wilnona Marie and Jade Dee would like to invite other authors to record and air their episodes on the podcast for a small production fee.



Future Episodes will include storylines like these: July's Episode - Forge in Coffee - the story of a widow finding love in Greece with a mysterious chap from England; August Episode - And I thought I had it all Figured out - The story of A-list Celebrities as they claws their way back to the A-list making life and death decisions for fame; September's Episode - The beginning of a family crime saga



Listen to the podcast "A Ladies Tale" on Spreaker or wherever podcasts are found. Arnold, MD, July 07, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The reality TV talent Wilnona and Jade of Just Writin Life are telling a behind-the-scenes tale loosely based on their own success and life experiences traveling the world on PR tours/performances to promote their show, documentary, and books.They are expanding their reach in podcasting. In addition to their podcast, The Womens’ Cave, they are launching the new podcast The Ladies Tales. They plan to enhance the reading experience for the fans of their books. The first episode of the Ladies Tales will be an old fashion radio style play read by professional actors. The story is taken from the pilot episode of their made for TV script about managers and the talent they represent starting off on the PR tour for the new seasons of their respective reality TV shows. "Managers (The Story Behind the Talent)" written by Wilnona Marie & Alexis Rose is available in book form at Barnes and Nobles.The debut podcast episode is produced by Las Vegas actress/producer Tonya Todd. She leads an ensemble cast including Just Writin Life Reality TV Talent Wilnona Marie as Yasmine. The cast includes famous voice actor, Bz The Voice, TV show Runner, B. Danielle Watkins, Director Matt Sjafiroeddin, Myles Lee as Sean, Brenda Daly, TJ Rok as Ronald, Steve Delgado, Gabriella Harris, Sean Clark, Cassandra Krupp, Marcus Martinez, & reality TV producer Brandy Miller as Jenny.Future episodes of the podcast will include other stories done either in the old times radio play fashion or as an audiobook type of story. Not all the stories will be adapted from The And I Thought Ladies books. Wilnona Marie and Jade Dee would like to invite other authors to record and air their episodes on the podcast for a small production fee.Future Episodes will include storylines like these: July's Episode - Forge in Coffee - the story of a widow finding love in Greece with a mysterious chap from England; August Episode - And I thought I had it all Figured out - The story of A-list Celebrities as they claws their way back to the A-list making life and death decisions for fame; September's Episode - The beginning of a family crime sagaListen to the podcast "A Ladies Tale" on Spreaker or wherever podcasts are found.