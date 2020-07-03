Enki by Leroy Merlin Scales Up Smart Home Ecosystem Integration Thanks to MicroEJ Solutions

Press Releases MicroEJ Press Release Share Blog

Today, hundreds of connected devices are hitting the Smart Home market, resulting in multiple wireless technologies coexisting in the same environment. Enki solution, based on a multi-protocol box (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee, EnOcean, DIO, RF 433MHz) and a smartphone application, enables the management of various connected devices from different brands to work on different smart home protocols for seamless connectivity and interoperability.



In order to facilitate the integration of heterogeneous connected devices in its ecosystem, Enki partnered with MicroEJ to create a ready-to-use software component, making it possible to easily connect any wireless smart home product to Enki’s cloud. This software application enables a seamless integration of Enki technology and thus reduces the time required for the integration of a new smart device into Enki’s ecosystem by an average of 3 months.



Smart home device manufacturers and Enki partners can take advantage of MicroEJ’s software tools provided by the “Works with Enki” portal for easy software development.



Enki SDK allows them, for example, to create digital twins of their device for fast prototyping, take advantage of software components (including connectivity components), and automated testing tools. Enki SDK enable over 10 million qualified engineers worldwide to collaborate in the creation of smarter, cost-efficient and secure IoT devices.



“We are particularly proud to collaborate with MicroEJ to accelerate Enki ecosystem integration,” said Pierre-Yves Hadengue, Enki Leader at Leroy Merlin. “The realization of a universal Cloud protocol allows our partners to independently integrate their products to Enki’s cloud and benefit from easy-to-use software tools to accelerate their software development. This achievement has resulted in a large increase in connected devices compatible with the Enki solution and a greater user experience for our customers.”



“Our partnership with Enki by Leroy Merlin represents a major step forward for the Smart Home industry,” stated Fred Rivard, MicroEJ’s CEO. “The simulation tools offered by MicroEJ VEE trusted virtual execution environment makes it possible to forget about the constraints of embedded systems and take advantage of portable software applications on a wide variety of hardware. This simple, profitable, secure and efficient solution allows Enki to consolidate and industrialize the integration of new Smart Home products.”



About Leroy Merlin France

As a pioneer company of ADEO group, Leroy Merlin is nowadays the leading company for home improvement and living environment. Specializing in the sale of products, projects and services, Leroy Merlin France’s ambition is to create new ways of living to have a better habitat tomorrow, and puts the satisfaction of its customers at the heart of its business. More than 23,000 employees in 137 stores in France now carry this idea. Leroy Merlin website ranks in the Top 15 of French e-commerce websites with over 6 million unique visitors per month. Leroy Merlin today generates annual sales of more than € 7 billion (2018 revenue).



About MicroEJ

MicroEJ is a software vendor of cost-driven solutions for embedded and IoT devices. We are focused on providing device manufacturers with secure products in markets where software applications require high performance, compact size, energy efficiency, and cost-effective development.



Today more than 120+ companies in the world with currently over 37 million products sold, have already chosen MicroEJ to design electronic product applications in a large variety of industries, including smart home, wearables, healthcare, industrial automation, retail, telecommunications, smart city, building automation, transportation, etc.



Elsa Hervio

+33 760 898 561



microej.com



