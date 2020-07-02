Lily Lisa Contributes to Local Community Food Drive

Press Releases Lily Lisa Press Release Share Blog

Philanthropist Lily Lisa continues to help save lives during the ongoing pandemic.





The collection of food was organized by two local high schoolers and garnered over 2000 items to be sorted and bagged for the needy in the area, by volunteers at All Saints. The church’s Outreach Director, Jean commented, “We are going to be putting grocery bags together to deliver to people’s homes which will insure not only the safety but the well-being of our community.”



All Saints also works in conjunction with the Good Shepherd Catholic church to help provide meals weekly for the homeless in Beverly Hills. For protection of those who serve the needy, Lily made a large donation of face shields, a thermometer gun, alcohol, gloves, and liquid hand soap.



Lily Lisa has reached out to All Saints on several occasions. She has donated time in the past to feeding the homeless and now, not only brought the generous gift, but also stayed, giving of her time to sort and bag items. A long-time advocate for the homeless, her concern, now due to the pandemic, has extended to helping to provide for the larger population.



A spiritual, prayerful person, Lily Lisa, led by her heart is an inspiration. Her efforts motivate us to be kind and generous with what we have. Lily reiterated, “The supplies have been hard for everyone to get but they are necessities for personal protection. I am happy to take part in helping the community. My desire is that this will inspire more people to find ways to help in their own communities. Together, let us pray for the pandemic to be over soon and for the world to spread love. We are all essential to unite in care for one another.”



Lily urges us all to set aside our differences and come together, be sensitive to one another, and be willing to assist in relief efforts through community outreach. The need is very great. Lily is love in action and does everything from a sincere heart. Lily Lisa feels very blessed to be able to help others. She inspires and encourages us all to be kind and show love.



