Fusion Medical Staffing Now Placing Certified Temperature Screeners for Non-Healthcare Industries to Help Businesses Get Back to Work

Fusion Medical Staffing is expanding their healthcare staffing services to now include placing and staffing on-site temperature screeners, registered nurses (RNs), contract tracers and clinical liaisons for non-healthcare businesses.





Fusion Medical Staffing, a national healthcare staffing agency, encompasses their mission to improve the life of everyone that they touch in every aspect of their business. With temperature screening being a critical and preventative measure in reducing the spread of COVID-19, Fusion is dedicated to ensuring the integrity of accurate screening protocols and methods so companies and their employees or customers, feel confident and safe as they reopen.



These preventative measures are suggested to aid in reducing the spread of the coronavirus. “It’s imperative that temperature screening programs and protocols are staffed by qualified, certified healthcare professionals who are trained to accurately perform individual health screenings using a contactless thermometer,” said Sara Spanjer, RN, BSN, Director of Operations at Fusion.



The purpose of a health screen is to ultimately reduce exposure and transmission of the virus, while also identifying those who are at risk of transmitting the illness to others. If a person is identified as a risk, it’s up to the company to either enforce a mandatory work-from-home policy or encourage the employee to utilize PTO or sick leave, if available.



Fusion’s Director of Business Development and Sales, Chris Sund, adds, “Healthcare staffing is what we do. We know the ropes when it comes to where and how to find qualified healthcare personnel. It made sense to expand our services to support non-healthcare industries nationwide as businesses contemplate their strategy to reopen and get back into their office or business environment. It’s one way we can move forward with this new normal, while helping slow the spread of COVID-19.”



Whether you are planning a return to work or need to implement additional measures to keep your daily operations safe for everyone, Fusion can help you by hiring on-site healthcare professionals and certified temperature screeners. Visit



About Fusion Medical Staffing

Our actions are rooted in making a positive impact, both personally and professionally. We exist to ensure everyone we touch has a better life. We strive to stay humble, driven, and positive.



Sara Winters

(877) 230-3885 extension 178



fusionmedstaff.com

Marketing Director



