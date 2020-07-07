UTRS to Support Research and Develop Solutions for Defensive Cyber Operations

Press Releases UTRS Press Release Share Blog

UTRS is proud to announce the award of a key new business contract to support the SBNAB of the Army's C5ISR Center, Space & Terrestrial Communications Directorate. UTRS will support SBNAB's mission of R&D solutions for Defense Cyber Operations.





UTRS will support SBNAB’s mission of researching and developing solutions for Defense Cyber Operations by providing plans and programs operations, sustainment operations, quality assurance operations, and assessment support through the implementation of policy, best practices and innovative technology. Support will be performed primarily at the C5ISR Center in Adelphi, Md., as well as Joint Base San Antonio, San Antonio, Tex.



“UTRS is proud to support SBNAB on this important mission of Defense Cyber Operations and assisting SBNAB in guarding against current and emerging threats to our nation. This is a space we are very familiar with, and we are excited to expand our support to new organizations within the federal marketplace,” said David Zalcmann, Chief Operating Officer.



The Army’s RS3 contract is a multiple award, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract that encompasses the C5ISR needs of the U.S. Army. The contract offers opportunities for support services in research, development, test and evaluation (RDT&E), logistics, acquisition and strategic planning, and education and training.



David Zalcmann

856-667-6770



https://www.utrs.com



