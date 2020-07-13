Press Releases Houston International Equipment, Inc. Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Houston International Equipment, Inc.: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Houston International Equipment, Inc. Expands in USA





In addition to the corporate headquarters in Houston, TX, and sales offices in Ecuador, Colombia and Peru, HIE will open and operate locations strategic to the Natural Gas productions sector in Texas.



“The decision to expand our presence into the USA was a logical step in our business growth strategy,” said Daniel Rangel, President & Chief Executive Officer. “The area is rich with diverse talent, and leading data sources indicate an upward momentum that will lead to the industry’s next boon. We have the opportunity to further expand in service and engineered solutions, as well as increase our ability to service current and future markets.”



Houston International Equipment, Inc. provides pumping and processing solutions to the energy and industrial markets of Latin America and the Caribbean. Houston International Equipment, Inc. is an authorized distributor of nationally known, top tier brands that offer products for applications such as, Reverse Osmosis Water Treatment, Water Injection Pumps, Reciprocating Pumps, Chemical Injection Pumps and Pump Repair Services, along with other energy production and process solutions.



Media Contact

Houston International Equipment, Inc.

Marketing Department

281.587.0800

sales@houstonie.com

www.HoustonIE.com Houston, TX, July 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Houston International Equipment, Inc. (HIE), a leader in the industrial pump and chemical injection pump market, and solutions provider to Latin America since 1987, recently announced aggressive plans to expand its operations in the US to accommodate the anticipated growth in the Natural Gas sector.In addition to the corporate headquarters in Houston, TX, and sales offices in Ecuador, Colombia and Peru, HIE will open and operate locations strategic to the Natural Gas productions sector in Texas.“The decision to expand our presence into the USA was a logical step in our business growth strategy,” said Daniel Rangel, President & Chief Executive Officer. “The area is rich with diverse talent, and leading data sources indicate an upward momentum that will lead to the industry’s next boon. We have the opportunity to further expand in service and engineered solutions, as well as increase our ability to service current and future markets.”Houston International Equipment, Inc. provides pumping and processing solutions to the energy and industrial markets of Latin America and the Caribbean. Houston International Equipment, Inc. is an authorized distributor of nationally known, top tier brands that offer products for applications such as, Reverse Osmosis Water Treatment, Water Injection Pumps, Reciprocating Pumps, Chemical Injection Pumps and Pump Repair Services, along with other energy production and process solutions.Media ContactHouston International Equipment, Inc.Marketing Department281.587.0800 Contact Information Houston International Equipment, Inc.

Marketing Department

281-587-0800



www.houstonie.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Houston International Equipment, Inc.