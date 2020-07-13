PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Houston International Equipment, Inc. Expands in USA


Houston, TX, July 13, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Houston International Equipment, Inc. (HIE), a leader in the industrial pump and chemical injection pump market, and solutions provider to Latin America since 1987, recently announced aggressive plans to expand its operations in the US to accommodate the anticipated growth in the Natural Gas sector.

In addition to the corporate headquarters in Houston, TX, and sales offices in Ecuador, Colombia and Peru, HIE will open and operate locations strategic to the Natural Gas productions sector in Texas.

“The decision to expand our presence into the USA was a logical step in our business growth strategy,” said Daniel Rangel, President & Chief Executive Officer. “The area is rich with diverse talent, and leading data sources indicate an upward momentum that will lead to the industry’s next boon. We have the opportunity to further expand in service and engineered solutions, as well as increase our ability to service current and future markets.”

Houston International Equipment, Inc. provides pumping and processing solutions to the energy and industrial markets of Latin America and the Caribbean. Houston International Equipment, Inc. is an authorized distributor of nationally known, top tier brands that offer products for applications such as, Reverse Osmosis Water Treatment, Water Injection Pumps, Reciprocating Pumps, Chemical Injection Pumps and Pump Repair Services, along with other energy production and process solutions.

