PAD Task Force Welcomes Society of Interventional Radiology

The Society of Interventional Radiology is a national organization of physicians, scientists and allied health professionals dedicated to improving public health through the use of minimally invasive therapeutic interventions for disease management, including PAD. SIR supports “legislative activities to raise awareness and improve the treatment of PAD.”



PAD is a limb-threatening circulatory condition, that when left undiagnosed and untreated can result in lower-limb amputation. It is exacerbated by conditions like diabetes, chronic hypertension, and renal disease, which are most prevalent in minority populations. According to estimates, PAD results in as many as 200,000 amputations annually in the United States. These non-traumatic amputations often occur without any diagnostic testing, meaning PAD patients are losing limbs before they receive the testing to determine if limb-saving treatments are an option.



In 2019, Congressmen Donald Payne, Jr. (D-NJ) and Gus Bilirakis (R-FL) formed the



· Increasing funding to raise awareness about PAD;

· Improving access to PAD screening; and

· Disallowing non-traumatic amputations without anatomical testing.



“We look forward to working with Congressmen Payne and Bilirakis, and members of the PAD Task Force, to call attention to the devastating impact of PAD on communities across the country and advance a comprehensive strategy to combat PAD and reduce amputations in the United States that includes increased awareness of peripheral artery disease, increased screenings for at risk populations, and the avoidance of amputation of limbs without anatomical imaging,” said Michael D. Dake, MD, FSIR, SIR president and senior vice president of the University of Arizona Health Sciences in Tucson.



