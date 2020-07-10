Robert Oblon, a World Renown Thought Leader in the Conversation Between Physical Health and Mental Happiness, Launches HAPInss Brands Nutritional Science Systems

AmpLifei International, through its eCommerce Platform, is the exclusive marketing and distribution partner of HAPInss Brands exclusive and proprietary line of products.





"Over the years, using this business model, I’ve learned the most valuable lesson in life, and that is that we don’t sell products, we sell hope," said Oblon. "I’ve just simply realized that one’s hope is their pursuit of happiness; and my #1 purpose is to provide the products, methods and tools to help people realize their dreams."



Mr. Oblon is a highly sought-after speaker and has been featured in leading industry news and information journals. Robert Oblon is also the co-founder of two previous industry leading companies, WorldVentures, arguably the largest travel agency across the Globe, and Elepreneurs, a leader in health and wellness inside the Gig Economy, and now part of Sharing Services Global Corporation, a PubCo trading on the OTC exchange.



Oblon has secured on behalf of HAPInss Brands™ the world-wide exclusive to the first of its kind product called BiomeIX™, a unique form of tributyrin. Although HAPInsss’ flagship product lines center on gut health and healing, HAPInss Brands™ will be focusing on products and services which provide a well-balanced healthy and happy family lifestyle.



Amplifei International (



HAPInss Brands™ ( Greenwood, IN, July 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- As a pioneer in the movement to show the connection between gut health and emotional wellness Oblon understands the importance of empowering and helping people to “Amplifei” all area of their lives."Over the years, using this business model, I’ve learned the most valuable lesson in life, and that is that we don’t sell products, we sell hope," said Oblon. "I’ve just simply realized that one’s hope is their pursuit of happiness; and my #1 purpose is to provide the products, methods and tools to help people realize their dreams."Mr. Oblon is a highly sought-after speaker and has been featured in leading industry news and information journals. Robert Oblon is also the co-founder of two previous industry leading companies, WorldVentures, arguably the largest travel agency across the Globe, and Elepreneurs, a leader in health and wellness inside the Gig Economy, and now part of Sharing Services Global Corporation, a PubCo trading on the OTC exchange.Oblon has secured on behalf of HAPInss Brands™ the world-wide exclusive to the first of its kind product called BiomeIX™, a unique form of tributyrin. Although HAPInsss’ flagship product lines center on gut health and healing, HAPInss Brands™ will be focusing on products and services which provide a well-balanced healthy and happy family lifestyle.Amplifei International ( https://amplifei.com/ ) is a health and wellness lifestyle company serving freelance entrepreneurs in the Gig Economy.HAPInss Brands™ ( https://hapinss.com/ ) is a technology company providing people with the latest technological advances specific to amplifying the state of wellbeing, also known as happiness.