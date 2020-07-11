Pinky’s Iron Doors Reopens California-Based Showroom and Takes Strict Measures to Comply with CDC Guidelines for Optimal Safety

Press Releases Pinky’s Iron Doors Press Release Share Blog

The company is taking strict measures to comply with CDC guidelines to ensure the health and safety of their employees and customers. These measures include allowing a maximum of two customers inside the facility at any given time. In addition, the company is conscientiously monitoring all entrances and exists to track occupancy and eliminate the risk of inadvertently allowing more customers inside the store than the acceptable limit.



According to a representative of the company, “During the course of this crisis, we’ve strictly prioritized customer and employee safety. As our showroom reopens, we’ve taken measures to ensure each customer is adequately protected to ensure their safety and the safety of personnel inside the store. If the store occupancy limit is reached, all customers are requested to line up six feet apart outside the entrance.



"In addition, we’ve taken measures to ensure employees and customers present inside the facility maintain physical distancing of at least six feet. Our team has facilitated this regulation by using physical partitions and visual cues, including colored tape and floor markings to help emphasize demarcations and specified standing areas."



The company has retained its quality and affordability during the ongoing period of turbulence and uncertainty. Their ongoing pre-sale of up to 60% off ensures customers can invest in their favorite wrought iron doors and steel doors without worrying about budget-friendliness. Their financing plans with Affirm serve as an additional protective measure for customers who wish to pay in monthly installments. The company’s door designers and artisans have been actively collaborating online to devise new designs to keep up with the increasing demand for steel sliding doors, pocket steel doors, iron patio doors, and iron front doors, among many others.



“We’re continually expanding our collection to help customers install sophisticated, modern, and timeless iron and steel doors at affordable prices. We’re closely monitoring COVID-19 updates to tighten/ease our regulations accordingly. Currently, we have contactless payment systems in place to further ensure safety.



In addition, high-touch in-store surfaces are thoroughly cleaned, sanitized, and disinfected to eliminate the risk of spreading COVID-19. This comprehensive three-step process has helped us maintain optimal safety. We’re committed to using EPA approved disinfectants and ensure each surface is disinfected on an hourly basis,” they continued.



The company vets customers before allowing entrance in the store. These measures include ensuring all customers are wearing face masks. Each customer is required to sanitize their hands before entering the facility. Sanitizers, tissues, and trash cans are adequately installed near the entrance.



All pickups are by appointment only to enable the company to space customer pickup timings. These restrictions further include disallowing customers from parking next to another vehicle. Instead, customers are required to ensure each side of the parking spot is empty to ensure social distancing.



About Pinky’s Iron Doors

As an established door design and manufacturing company in California, Pinky’s Iron Doors offers an extensive range of modern iron doors and steel doors. Their collection also includes steel windows, transoms, sidelights, door locks and handles, and a proprietary iron door spray. The company offers nationwide shipping and discounts on clearance products.



Contact Details

Website: https://pinkysirondoors.com/

Postal Address: Showroom 2382 East 48th Street Vernon, California 90058

Phone: 844-843-6677

Arin Der

844-843-6677



https://pinkysirondoors.com/



