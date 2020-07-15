John Manimas Tells All "Who Gets the Money"

Press Releases John Manimas Campaign Press Release Share Blog

The Revolution by Vote Schenectady, NY, July 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Write-in presidential candidate John Manimas said that he now relies on his YouTube video series to win the attention of non-voters. "The 40% of non-voters can save America from the disaster caused by the two-party system," Manimas said, "if they vote for me and Henry Jackson and the elections reforms we must enact in order to have majority rule. Majority rule is a Constitutional promise embodied in Article 4 Section 4, in the text that states 'The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, … '."The YouTube channel for the John Manimas Campaign is "primacycinema."Manimas said, "Our unique write-in campaign is not a third party and is designed to offer a referendum to non-voters on the plan to retire the two-party system." Manimas has posted his short video entitled Who Gets the Money and several others in order to illustrate his viewpoint that "Take Back America" means the people need to take control of our government away from a selfish and privileged political class.Manimas said, "My campaign shows non-voters how they can cast a write-in ballot in 2020 to enact a set of elections reforms that would end voter suppression and enable new political parties to compete for public support." The Real Democracy Party and candidate Manimas advocate mandatory voting in order to keep the Constitutional promise of majority rule. "Mandatory voting is similar," Manimas said, "to the state laws that require jury duty in order to keep the Constitutional promise of a trial by jury." Complete information on the John Manimas Campaign and the "Revolution by Vote" is posted online. https://youtu.be/cuGZFG1EiDc Who Gets the Money www.realdemocracyparty.org The Revolution by Vote Contact Information John Manimas Campaign

John M. Medeiros

518-888-6422



https://www.realdemocracyparty.org



