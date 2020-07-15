innoviHealth® Leverages Medical Coding Expertise to Offer Advanced, Comprehensive Suite of Evaluation and Management (E/M) Products

Press Releases innoviHealth Press Release Share Blog

“The E/M landscape is about to change exponentially and innoviHealth is here to ensure our clients have whatever resources they need to navigate both existing and the highly-anticipated, 2021 Evaluation and Management guidelines,” said LaMont Leavitt, CEO of innoviHealth. “Anyone who is a coding professional will find our breadth of E/M solutions to be comprehensive, easy to use and ideal for their specific needs. We’re thrilled to be this far ahead of the E/M coding curve.”



In 2020, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) announced adoption of the E/M code changes published by the American Medical Association (AMA) in the Current Procedural Terminology (CPT) code book. These changes are specific to Office or Other Outpatient E/M services (99202-99215), which are some of the most commonly audited medical services. Changes made to this subsection of E/M coding will significantly impact provider reimbursement as well as the auditing process.



The innoviHealth comprehensive suite of E/M coding tools and resources assists healthcare personnel in accurate code assignment and correct reimbursement, and provides resources and information to support coding decisions in the face of an inevitable audit.



In addition to the innoviHealth, Find-A-Code interactive E/M Calculator, Specialty-specific Reimbursement Guides, Evaluation and Management Book, E/M Reference Cards, Webinars, and Podcasts, the Company also pre-announced participation in the first



Spanish Fork, UT, July 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- innoviHealth today announced that the Company has released its product suite of advanced Evaluation and Management tools designed to prepare and support clients for the long-anticipated 2021 E/M coding changes. E/M codes are used to report patient encounters with healthcare professionals and are among the most commonly reported provider services. Accurate documentation and coding for these services is critical to providing patients with quality care and providers with maximum and timely payment.

"The E/M landscape is about to change exponentially and innoviHealth is here to ensure our clients have whatever resources they need to navigate both existing and the highly-anticipated, 2021 Evaluation and Management guidelines," said LaMont Leavitt, CEO of innoviHealth. "Anyone who is a coding professional will find our breadth of E/M solutions to be comprehensive, easy to use and ideal for their specific needs. We're thrilled to be this far ahead of the E/M coding curve."

In 2020, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) announced adoption of the E/M code changes published by the American Medical Association (AMA) in the Current Procedural Terminology (CPT) code book. These changes are specific to Office or Other Outpatient E/M services (99202-99215), which are some of the most commonly audited medical services. Changes made to this subsection of E/M coding will significantly impact provider reimbursement as well as the auditing process.

The innoviHealth comprehensive suite of E/M coding tools and resources assists healthcare personnel in accurate code assignment and correct reimbursement, and provides resources and information to support coding decisions in the face of an inevitable audit.

In addition to the innoviHealth, Find-A-Code interactive E/M Calculator, Specialty-specific Reimbursement Guides, Evaluation and Management Book, E/M Reference Cards, Webinars, and Podcasts, the Company also pre-announced participation in the first Healthcare Administration Alliance Evaluation & Management Symposium, a Virtual Conference to be held September 22-25 of this year. A detailed announcement on the conference, including other participating partners, will be published in the coming weeks and includes an industry-leading line-up of subject matter experts and professionals.

About innoviHealth

innoviHealth is the privately held, Utah-based, parent company of HCC Coder, Find-A-Code, ChiroCode, and Codapedia. The Founders have decades of experience in the medical billing and coding industry, and decades more experience in information technology. Every day, this unique blend of medical coding and information engineering skills are combined with on-going customer feedback to improve and simplify the process of medical coding, billing, and auditing for our users.

