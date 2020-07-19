Ex-Police Chief Saving the Lower Ninth Ward; Kristle Bautista's Book, "The Pivotal Moment," Nominated for Global Award

PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
“The Pivotal Moment," written by Kristle Bautista, has been nominated for a 2020 Author Academy Award, an honor bestowed for literary merit and publishing excellence in the writing and publishing industry. "The Pivotal Moment" is up for an award in the Memoir category. #1 New Release and #1 Best Seller on Amazon for 3 weeks.

New Orleans, LA, July 19, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Now more than ever, the world needs a powerful message of redemption, hope and change. “The Pivotal Moment” is the true story of David Young, an ex-Police Chief from Indiana who turned in his badge to serve one of the most dangerous communities in New Orleans, leading his own silent movement for hope and change. “The Pivotal Moment” has reached #1 New Release and #1 Bestseller within weeks of release.

Kristle Bautista, first-time author of “The Pivotal Moment,” is nominated for a 2020 Author Academy Award, an honor bestowed for literary merit and publishing excellence. Bautista’s book is a contender for the prestigious global award in the Memoir category.

“Our goal is to help further connect this global community of authors, maintain excellence and integrity of the book publishing industry,” said Kary Oberbrunner, founder of Author Academy Elite and the Author Academy Awards, “to raise awareness that the stories being told and the authors who write them are worth our attention.”

To learn more about “The Pivotal Moment,” please visit www.kristlebautista.com.
The Pivotal Moment Book
Now more than ever, the new generation needs to hear a story with a powerful message of redemption, hope and change. David Young, an ex-Chief of Police in Indiana turned in his badge to serve one of the most dangerous communities in New Orleans, leading his own silent movement for hope and change.
