Cutting the Ribbon of Brandon Storage Center


Indianapolis, IN, July 23, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Self Storage Investing, a company always dedicated to not only remaining educated in all that is done, but sets out to teach everything that is needed to learn in order to succeed. During these current unpredictable times, it is nice to be able to have wonderful news to continue to celebrate.

⁣Scott Meyers of Kingdom Storage Holdings and Self Storage Investing would like to welcome to the ranks, Brandon Storage Center. Located in Brandon, FL it will be opening for its newly constructed self-storage location.

“This will officially mark the store’s opening and will give the community an opportunity to see the new location and meet the property’s manager, Dekiya Wallace. A larger opening event will be held when it is safe to do so, dates and times will be released when that is scheduled. Brandon Storage offers Contact-less rentals and payment options and have been following all CDC and COVID regulations to ensure the safety of team members and valuable customers,” said Regional Manager Robert Zipperstein.

This 66,655 square foot facility offers a variety of unit types and sizes for their customers. Some additional features and benefits found at Brandon Storage Center include: advanced security system, national call center assistance, month-to-month leasing, and courteous and professional and knowledgeable staff

Please join Brandon Storage Center for this celebration on July 23 at 10:00 AM.

Brandon Storage Center is managed by Absolute Storage Management. This being the first Brandon location managed by Absolute Storage Management.

"One step closer to Self Storage World Domination." - Scott Meyers, Kingdom Storage Holdings and Self Storage Investing, Owner
Contact Information
Self Storage Investing
Scott Meyers
866-693-5999
Contact
www.SelfStorageAcademy.com

