Veterans Tribute of Oakland Township Inspires Moceri’s Newest Luxe Living for Lease® Community Name

According to Moceri partner Dominic J. Moceri, the community’s name is an homage to the adjacent Veterans Tribute of Oakland Township (VTOT). Dedicated in 2018, the VTOT features six impressive 14-foot glass columns inscribed with the crest, establishment date and moto of each military branch – Army, Navy, Marines, Coast Guard, Merchant Marines and Air Force – to honor the patriotism and valor of United States Armed Forces and Military Veterans, past, present and future. The award-winning park hosts local civic, educational, religious, and related group ceremonies throughout the year.



Tribute Creek is tucked away beyond a long boulevard entry on the west side of Adams Road, just south of Silverbell Road. Elegant two-story French Crillon and English Tudor style brownstones and unique single-story ranch-style apartments dot the idyllic multi-family community surrounded by lush woods, two ponds and a meandering creek.



“At Tribute Creek we believe we have considered everything residents expect from a Moceri home. Our premium 2- and 3-bedroom residences incorporate stunning interiors with designer touches at every turn,” commented Moceri partner Mario Moceri. Designed to enhance modern living, Tribute Creek offers residents flexibility, lifestyle and convenience with amenities that include spacious floor plans, beautiful finishes, and efficient stainless steel appliances. Attached garages provide direct entry into each home where residents can enjoy carefree living with personal outdoor spaces, an optional fireplace, and in-residence laundry.



Tribute Creek residents have unlimited access to exciting shopping, dining and entertainment destinations with quaint Downtown Auburn Hills, Rochester and The Village of Rochester Hills just minutes away. Outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy miles of interconnected trails along the Clinton River Trail and Oakland Township Safety Paths and Trails; getting in touch with nature at Bald Mountain State Recreation Area and Stony Creek Metropark; or playing a challenging round of golf at one of many nearby public and private courses.



Oakland County officials, community leaders, residents, guests and neighbors gathered to celebrate the Tribute Creek Grand Opening on Thursday, July 16, 2020, which was formally commemorated with a ribbon cutting, refreshments and public tours of the luxury community.



Select apartment homes are now available for immediate occupancy. Designer models are open for tours.



Diane Calleja

248-340-9400 x224



www.moceri.com



