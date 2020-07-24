Press Releases Pegasus Residential Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Pegasus Residential: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Pegasus Residential Appoints Industry Trailblazer, Laurie Lyons, to VP of Business Development





Lyons, an executive industry expert, brings nearly 30 years of multifamily experience spanning over 28 states to Pegasus. Graduating from the University of Wisconsin with a Bachelor of Science degree, she began her multifamily career in acquisitions and asset management for BH Equities. She went on to be the Co-Founder and CEO of BH Management. As CEO, she scaled the organization from a few thousand apartment homes to over 45,000. She also was the first female CEO to ever be featured on the NMHC’s Top 50 Manager’s ranking.



Prior to joining Pegasus, Lyons served as Senior Vice President of Business Development for The Bainbridge Companies, Director of Asset Management for MIG Real Estate, Executive Vice President for US Residential Group, and was a Partner at the Cardinal Group.



Lyons' focus will be to drive innovation, strengthen current and future client relationships, and build strategic partnerships to expand Pegasus’ footprint to the West Coast.



“When my partner and I started Pegasus, we had a bold vision of revolutionizing third-party management,” said Lindy Ware, CEO of Pegasus Residential, “and we believe Laurie’s vast experience, knowledge, and ideas will catapult us into continuing that revolutionizing mentality. We are looking forward to expanding our footprint West.”



Lyons is an active industry speaker, serves in multiple advisory and committee positions with the National Apartment Association (NAA), is a PAC contributing member for NMHC and contributes to a multitude of industry publications.



About Pegasus Residential

Pegasus Residential is a boutique, third-party management company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Their footprint spans more than 40 metro markets, and nationally they oversee the management of more than 25,000 units. In addition to daily operations, Pegasus provides expertise to their clients for acquisitions, new development, and re-development; and, they also serve as consultants in building and construction services. Pegasus Residential management combines both national and local market knowledge for optimal performance. For more information, visit Alpharetta, GA, July 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Pegasus Residential, a 2020 National Multifamily Housing Council’s (NMHC) Top 50 Manager, announces the appointment of Laurie Lyons to Vice President of Business Development.Lyons, an executive industry expert, brings nearly 30 years of multifamily experience spanning over 28 states to Pegasus. Graduating from the University of Wisconsin with a Bachelor of Science degree, she began her multifamily career in acquisitions and asset management for BH Equities. She went on to be the Co-Founder and CEO of BH Management. As CEO, she scaled the organization from a few thousand apartment homes to over 45,000. She also was the first female CEO to ever be featured on the NMHC’s Top 50 Manager’s ranking.Prior to joining Pegasus, Lyons served as Senior Vice President of Business Development for The Bainbridge Companies, Director of Asset Management for MIG Real Estate, Executive Vice President for US Residential Group, and was a Partner at the Cardinal Group.Lyons' focus will be to drive innovation, strengthen current and future client relationships, and build strategic partnerships to expand Pegasus’ footprint to the West Coast.“When my partner and I started Pegasus, we had a bold vision of revolutionizing third-party management,” said Lindy Ware, CEO of Pegasus Residential, “and we believe Laurie’s vast experience, knowledge, and ideas will catapult us into continuing that revolutionizing mentality. We are looking forward to expanding our footprint West.”Lyons is an active industry speaker, serves in multiple advisory and committee positions with the National Apartment Association (NAA), is a PAC contributing member for NMHC and contributes to a multitude of industry publications.About Pegasus ResidentialPegasus Residential is a boutique, third-party management company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Their footprint spans more than 40 metro markets, and nationally they oversee the management of more than 25,000 units. In addition to daily operations, Pegasus provides expertise to their clients for acquisitions, new development, and re-development; and, they also serve as consultants in building and construction services. Pegasus Residential management combines both national and local market knowledge for optimal performance. For more information, visit www.pegasusresidential.com. Contact Information Pegasus Residential

Bevan White

678-347-2802



www.pegasusresidential.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Pegasus Residential