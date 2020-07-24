Allan Lieberman's New Novel "Coronavirus Light" is a Wacky Look at a World Turned Topsy Turvy

Press Releases Allan Lieberman Press Release Share Blog

His comic, sometimes ironic, tone permeates even the contents page, which features such whimsical titles as, “Which Social Distancer are You?” and “The Great Toilet Paper Caper.” Apart from coming up with exercises to let his readers discover their “social distancing” type, the reader will learn that the term “social distancing” is not a new concept at all; it was practiced in Biblical times, and more recently, when one avoids eye contact or fails to respond to a text or Facebook query, for example, then they're practicing it.



Lieberman shares some of the inane comments celebrities such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, Madonna, and Lady Gaga have to say and be thoroughly amused at how the author interprets and twists their words around. He even gives over the advice the town of Round Rock, Texas imparted to their residents regarding the washing of hands: "Wash your hands like you just got done slicing jalapenos for a batch of nachos and you need to take your contacts out" the message reads. "That's like 20 seconds of scrubbing, y'all."



The author notes that the “news media is not reporting news anymore” but what they want the public to know. Similarly, the advent of the coronavirus pandemic has led to everyone putting forward their opinion that includes deception and fatuous comments about the virus. He cites the example of a political commentator who announced that Chinese Americans were guilty of spreading the virus more than any other demographic group in America. Offering his own political advice Lieberman advocates for the nationalization of all Chinese restaurants to prevent them from featuring “Sweet & Sour Bat and Bat Fried Rice” in their menu. Bats, as you recall, were thought to be the carrier of COVID-19.



All in all, "Coronavirus Light/Tales From A Kosher Cop Volume II" provides a humorous look at people’s actions and behaviors in this very stressful time in our lives.



