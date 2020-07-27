KallistoArt Honored with Upper Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce 2020 Small Business of the Year Award

KallistoArt, a minority-owned, online marketing company based in Westchase, FL became the Upper Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce, 2020 Small Business of the Year! This award celebrates the outstanding accomplishments of small businesses in Tampa and surrounding communities. KallistoArt is a one-stop-shop specializing in high-conversion website development, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), mobile apps development, as well as focused business branding and highly-effective online marketing.





KallistoArt is a one-stop-shop specializing in high-conversion website development, search engine optimization (SEO), mobile apps development, as well as focused business branding and highly-effective marketing tools, which have become increasingly more important.



KallistoArt co-owner, AJ Aluthwala said, “We believe every business deserves a powerful online presence, not only to create a lasting first impression with business prospects, but to entice customers to keep coming back for more.”



KallistoArt was founded when two college students, AJ and Ravi Pathirana, forged a friendship and compatible vision to grow a reputable online marketing company that could help small- to medium-sized businesses design and maintain a powerful website presence.



Now, more than a decade later, co-owners, AJ and Ravi, have seen their vision come to fruition and blossom! They have earned a stellar reputation among the business community on personal and professional levels and have built relationships based on trust and performance.



Their small team of professionals demonstrates best practices in website development and online marketing strategies; and strives to provide exemplary customer service and dynamic products of the highest quality and value. Their forward-thinking goals improve clients’ visibility via Google organic growth and Google My Business, both of which are crucial to boosting SEO rankings.



Furthermore, the KallistoArt team consistently goes above and beyond to support the community and organizations across Tampa Bay.



Following the onset of COVID-19, KallistoArt provided a guide for business owners to survive the economic recession and offered all members of UTB Chamber and Palm Harbor Chamber of Commerce a free website update service, to add coronavirus-related business operations information, even if members of these organizations were not clients of KallistoArt.



Additionally, KallistoArt is launching a new e-commerce marketplace, TradePaddle, to help foster entrepreneurship among local manufacturers, artists and craftsmen and build direct connections to North American consumers, so they have a better chance to succeed in this uncertain economy.



AJ shared, “KallistoArt is all about maintaining and fostering long-term customer relationships. Clients are attracted to our work because of the warm and fuzzy feeling we create in a new web presence, in online marketing tools and with branding strategies.”



