PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
Metamorphosis Partners
Sponsored Company

Company Overview

Contact Info & Offices

Press Releases

Metamorphosis Partners

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Metamorphosis Partners: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

Metamorphosis Acquires National Pet Services Platform Barkly


The Acquisition Expands Metamorphosis Offerings in Dog Walking, Boarding, Training, Grooming and Other Pet Care Services

Metamorphosis Acquires National Pet Services Platform Barkly
San Diego, CA, July 27, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Metamorphosis Partners LLC (metamorphosis.com), a leading Full Service Pet Marketing Agency and Pet Venture Studio, announced that it has acquired Barkly (barklypets.com), for an undisclosed sum. Barkly Pets is an award-winning digital marketplace and platform for pet care professionals to manage and grow their businesses.

Barkly delivers industry-leading tools for a wide range of independent pet care professionals to manage, optimize and focus on growing their business. Barkly’s rapid adoption among professional caretakers nationwide has been fueled by its dedication to encouraging a higher standard of skill while improving caretakers’ ability to serve more customers.

Barkly is the must-have platform if you own and operate a pet services business - from walking to boarding to grooming. Combined with Metamorphosis’ other consumer platforms, which include GreatPetCare, TheAnxiousPet, Muttropolis and PawPrint, it creates a unique network of value for pet service professionals and the pet parents who hire them.

“Pet service professionals work hard to build their businesses one pet parent and pet at a time - they deserve a partner that is there to help them. The Barkly team brings a world-class business management platform focused specifically on the individual provider,” said Brock Weatherup, CEO of Metamorphosis. “We love our pets and we trust their care to others now and then. This simple fact makes us so excited to help support pet caretakers with our network of products.”

"Building Barkly into a nationally-recognized and treasured brand among the pet caretaker community has been an extraordinary adventure, an outcome we couldn’t have achieved without our incredible team,” said Chris Gonzalez. “The opportunity to partner with Brock and his Metamorphosis colleagues, who share our vision and values, is one we couldn’t pass up. I’m looking forward to learning from and working alongside such a talented group and building a bigger company with all the resources and capabilities of Metamorphosis.”

Chris Gonzalez, Barkly’s co-founder and CEO, Jim Camut, co-founder and CTO of Barkly, and Emily Bergquist, Customer Experience Lead, will join Metamorphosis.
Contact Information
Metamorphosis Partners
Brock Weatherup
248-885-7717
Contact
metamorphosis.com
Attached Files
Metamorphosis Acquires National Pet Services Platform Barkly
Filename: 72720-MP-BarklyAcquisitionPR.pdf

Click here to view the company profile of Metamorphosis Partners
Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Metamorphosis Partners
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help