A Safer Back to School with The Safe Drinking Mask Kit

The Safe Mask Company is proud to present their latest mask designed specifically for kids. It's certain to become the must-have back to school supply. The Safe Drinking kit, the first of its kind, allows parents to have peace of mind in knowing that their child has a way to wear his or her mask throughout the day, be comfortable and stay hydrated.





“As a mom of two kids, the Safe Drinking Mask Kit alleviates my fears that my kids are going to rip off their masks the second they leave my car. I feel much calmer knowing that they have a way to drink through the day while safely wearing their mask,” Mia Eng, Cliffside Park mom says. The kit was created for boys and girls from pre-K all the way up to high school. It is made from machine washable cotton and has adjustable straps for a comfortable fit. It is available in 8 patterns and is designed specifically for children.



safedrinkingkit.com

Schools are set to open and a large concern is how to keep kids safe. Everyone agrees on social distancing and wearing masks is also an important consideration. But until now, masks for children have not been designed to accommodate the frequent desire that children have to drink some type of beverage. The Safe Drinking Mask Kit provides a solution to this emerging problem.



Available as of July 27 from the Safe Mask Company.



Media Contacts



Allison L. Conner, Publicist

teambinspiredagency@gmail.com



Sales & Product Information

safedrinkingkit@gmail.com



