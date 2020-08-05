BitRoyal Exchange is Back with a Big Announcement

Indian Digital Currency is at the peak during COVID-19 and BitRoyal Exchange, an authentic US-based cryptocurrency exchange proudly announced that they are launching soon in India with a lot of additional features. Accomplishing a wide market in the US, BitRoyal’s arrival in India is making the Indian audience more curious. Here is what the CEO of BitRoyal has to say about their launching in India and about the platform.





In the field of digital currency, things have been changing at a faster rate. And of course, BitRoyal is meeting the needs of their customers at the right time with the right strategy.



Bitroyalexchange.com/Exchange – This is a full-service exchange that caters strictly to digital currency only. Users can exchange bitcoin and other digital coins on BitRoyal Platform. The signup process is less than one minute.



Bitroyalexchange.com/Affiliate Program – BitRoyal’s affiliate program helps traders to get the commission. Earn by referring is a dream for traders and BitRoyal is already at a peak in the market.



And now, the CEO of BitRoyal Exchange, Mr. Alok Rai has announced recently that they will be launching soon in India also with a lot of additional benefits. He said, “Our unwavering focus is on emerging as a top global player in the crypto asset market and to contribute in India as well as the global economy. In order to provide better services, we are coming back with many other features on our platform and are planning to launch in India soon.”



This is a big announcement and it is definitely going to revolutionize the Indian Digital Currency Market, primarily targeted to establish as a “game-changer” for the trading community. Mumbai, India, August 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- BitRoyal Exchange is proud to announce that they are back and this time with their plan to launch in India. BitRoyal Exchange is a leading cryptocurrency company in the US developed & manages by wall-street professionals. With their strong service and support, they already developed their strong niche in the US Market with over millions of users.In the field of digital currency, things have been changing at a faster rate. And of course, BitRoyal is meeting the needs of their customers at the right time with the right strategy.Bitroyalexchange.com/Exchange – This is a full-service exchange that caters strictly to digital currency only. Users can exchange bitcoin and other digital coins on BitRoyal Platform. The signup process is less than one minute.Bitroyalexchange.com/Affiliate Program – BitRoyal’s affiliate program helps traders to get the commission. Earn by referring is a dream for traders and BitRoyal is already at a peak in the market.And now, the CEO of BitRoyal Exchange, Mr. Alok Rai has announced recently that they will be launching soon in India also with a lot of additional benefits. He said, “Our unwavering focus is on emerging as a top global player in the crypto asset market and to contribute in India as well as the global economy. In order to provide better services, we are coming back with many other features on our platform and are planning to launch in India soon.”This is a big announcement and it is definitely going to revolutionize the Indian Digital Currency Market, primarily targeted to establish as a “game-changer” for the trading community.