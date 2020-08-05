Press Releases 1aJob Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from 1aJob: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Wanna Job? New Fast, Free App Virtually Connects Job Seekers with Employers Amid COVID-19 Crisis

The new 1aJob? app is a win-win for job seekers and employers. Job seekers -- including essential workers -- don't have worry about lengthy online applications or constantly updating resumes. Meanwhile, employers can post jobs for free, and conduct the entire hiring process virtually, including one-of-a-kind in-app video interviews.





1aJob? (pronounced "Wanna Job?") offers job seekers -- including critical essential workers – a fast and easy path back to work. The app eliminates the often-intimidating process of filling out complicated online applications and updating resumes. Instead, job seekers need only complete a simple, one-time profile.



For employers, 1aJob? provides a fast and free way to staff up with full and part-time employees, as well as short-term gig workers, without wading through endless resumes. The app offers a safe and secure way to hire workers in the age of social distancing, facilitating the entire process virtually - including unique embedded video interviewing - without ever leaving the app.



Hyatt Hashim, co-owner of Detroit-based Proof Technologies, recently used the 1aJob? app to quickly hire several security guards.



“This app works great,” Hashim said. “It’s fast and easy to navigate. I can find my candidates, interview and hire them all within minutes.”



In addition to Proof Technologies, national-brand employers such as Whole Foods Rite Aid and Dunkin’ have found qualified candidates using 1aJob. Employers can create an unlimited number of free job posts. Once they have identified the right hire, they can immediately make an offer on 1aJob?. Additionally, 1aJob? does not ask anyone for their payment information.



"Many of the existing hiring platforms have hidden fees that end up being costly for business owners,” said Sunny Patel, the cyber security specialist who created the app. “I wanted to create the most transparent, easy-to-use app that doesn't charge any fees and doesn't even require any payment information from employers or job candidates."



The 1aJob? app is the product of a brainstorm that had been brewing in Patel's mind after hearing his father's ongoing challenge to find an efficient and cost-effective way to hire front-line employees at more than a dozen Dunkin' franchises he owns throughout suburban Baltimore.



When the magnitude of the COVID-19 crisis became clear, Patel kicked into high gear, working around the clock to get the app built and live. Initially, Patel envisioned the app as a potential money maker, but quickly shifted to rolling it out as a public service.



"The last thing a struggling small business owner needs right now is to shell out more money for online job postings," Patel said. "We created something that can truly help both business owners and job seekers get through these tough times."



The 1aJob? app can be downloaded at the Apple App Store (https://lnkd.in/e6wkzn6) or Google Play (https://lnkd.in/eWJ-2FS)



For more information visit, the website at https://www.1ajob.com/#home Detroit, MI, August 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- A new smartphone hiring app fast-tracks the hiring process to connect unemployed workers with employers looking for an efficient, easy and safe way to hire amid the COVID-19 crisis.1aJob? (pronounced "Wanna Job?") offers job seekers -- including critical essential workers – a fast and easy path back to work. The app eliminates the often-intimidating process of filling out complicated online applications and updating resumes. Instead, job seekers need only complete a simple, one-time profile.For employers, 1aJob? provides a fast and free way to staff up with full and part-time employees, as well as short-term gig workers, without wading through endless resumes. The app offers a safe and secure way to hire workers in the age of social distancing, facilitating the entire process virtually - including unique embedded video interviewing - without ever leaving the app.Hyatt Hashim, co-owner of Detroit-based Proof Technologies, recently used the 1aJob? app to quickly hire several security guards.“This app works great,” Hashim said. “It’s fast and easy to navigate. I can find my candidates, interview and hire them all within minutes.”In addition to Proof Technologies, national-brand employers such as Whole Foods Rite Aid and Dunkin’ have found qualified candidates using 1aJob. Employers can create an unlimited number of free job posts. Once they have identified the right hire, they can immediately make an offer on 1aJob?. Additionally, 1aJob? does not ask anyone for their payment information."Many of the existing hiring platforms have hidden fees that end up being costly for business owners,” said Sunny Patel, the cyber security specialist who created the app. “I wanted to create the most transparent, easy-to-use app that doesn't charge any fees and doesn't even require any payment information from employers or job candidates."The 1aJob? app is the product of a brainstorm that had been brewing in Patel's mind after hearing his father's ongoing challenge to find an efficient and cost-effective way to hire front-line employees at more than a dozen Dunkin' franchises he owns throughout suburban Baltimore.When the magnitude of the COVID-19 crisis became clear, Patel kicked into high gear, working around the clock to get the app built and live. Initially, Patel envisioned the app as a potential money maker, but quickly shifted to rolling it out as a public service."The last thing a struggling small business owner needs right now is to shell out more money for online job postings," Patel said. "We created something that can truly help both business owners and job seekers get through these tough times."The 1aJob? app can be downloaded at the Apple App Store (https://lnkd.in/e6wkzn6) or Google Play (https://lnkd.in/eWJ-2FS)For more information visit, the website at https://www.1ajob.com/#home Contact Information 1aJob

Scott Westcott

814-881-0389



https://www.1ajob.com/#home



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from 1aJob