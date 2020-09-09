Award Winning Websites Named in 96 Industries by Web Marketing Association

The winners of its 24th annual WebAward Competition for website development have been released by the Web Marketing Association. Publicis Sapient won Best of Show for their outstanding work on Mercedes-AMG. For the second year in a row, WSI was named Top Agency in the competition. All the winners can be seen at www.WebAward.org





A complete list of the winning sites can be found at the WebAward Web site at



"Website development is constantly evolving to take advantage of new technology and better meet the needs of the online audiences," said William Rice, President of the Web Marketing Association. "This year, the WebAwards competition received remarkable entries from around the world that show impressive creativity and functionality. We congratulate all of our winners for developing websites that deliver for their audiences."



Best of Show



The 2020 Best of Show WebAward is presented to Sapient Corporation d/b/a Razorfish for their outstanding work on



Top Agency



For the second year in a row, WSI was named Top Agency at the 2020 WebAward Competition, taking home 11 WebAwards and earning 33 quality point this year. The Top Agency Award is given to recognize the consistently outstanding development going on at interactive firms. The agency was recognized in the 2020 WebAwards for Best Home Building Website and Best Political Website, six Outstanding Website WebAwards and three Standard of Excellence WebAwards. WSI is the largest digital marketing network of its kind and have partners and clients in every corner of the world. We have the passion and expertise to help any business do better marketing – no matter where they are located.



10 agencies or companies were also recognized as Outstanding Website Developer for winning six or more WebAwards in 2020. They include:



Agency (Number of Awards)

FirmStudio Ltd. 11

Miles Partnership 10

Thomson Reuters – FindLaw 10

Forum One 10

Nebo 9

Vital 8

UP Hotel Internet Marketing 7

Postali, LLC 7

eSolutions Group 6

90 Degree Design 6



Competition format



The competition was judged by a team of independent Internet professionals representing a variety of relevant disciplines of Web site development. Judges included members of the media, advertising executives, site designers, creative directors, corporate marketing executives, content providers and webmasters.



The WebAward competition format allows Web sites to compete head to head with other sites within their industry to win the Best of Industry award. Entries also compete against a standard of excellence to win Outstanding Website and Standard of Excellence WebAwards. Each site is judged on seven different criteria and earns a score between 0 and 70 points. The highest score in a given category wins Best of Industry for that category. If the remaining entries receive a score of 60 or greater, they receive the Outstanding Web site award. Entries that score higher than their industry average and below 59.9 receive the Standard of Excellence.



The 2020 WebAwards are sponsored by the following leading organizations: PR.com, Webmaster Radio and iContact.



About the Web Marketing Association



The Boston, MA, September 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Web Marketing Association is pleased to announce the winners of its 24th annual WebAward Competition for website development. Entries from 42 countries were adjudicated in 96 industry categories during this year's competition. Entries were judged on design, copy writing, innovation, content, interactivity, navigation, and use of technology.A complete list of the winning sites can be found at the WebAward Web site at www.webaward.org "Website development is constantly evolving to take advantage of new technology and better meet the needs of the online audiences," said William Rice, President of the Web Marketing Association. "This year, the WebAwards competition received remarkable entries from around the world that show impressive creativity and functionality. We congratulate all of our winners for developing websites that deliver for their audiences."Best of ShowThe 2020 Best of Show WebAward is presented to Sapient Corporation d/b/a Razorfish for their outstanding work on Mercedes-AMG . The site was also recognized as Best Automotive Website. Mercedes-AMG is the performance wing of Mercedes-Benz. With a complete redesign, Publicis Sapient reinvigorated the brand with a focus on widening the audience while rewarding the hardcore fans. This more dynamic, immersive experience drove a increase in time spent on the page and had more users choosing to explore a vehicle and re-established the brand as a leader in automotive performance. www.mbusa.com/en/amgTop AgencyFor the second year in a row, WSI was named Top Agency at the 2020 WebAward Competition, taking home 11 WebAwards and earning 33 quality point this year. The Top Agency Award is given to recognize the consistently outstanding development going on at interactive firms. The agency was recognized in the 2020 WebAwards for Best Home Building Website and Best Political Website, six Outstanding Website WebAwards and three Standard of Excellence WebAwards. WSI is the largest digital marketing network of its kind and have partners and clients in every corner of the world. We have the passion and expertise to help any business do better marketing – no matter where they are located.10 agencies or companies were also recognized as Outstanding Website Developer for winning six or more WebAwards in 2020. They include:Agency (Number of Awards)FirmStudio Ltd. 11Miles Partnership 10Thomson Reuters – FindLaw 10Forum One 10Nebo 9Vital 8UP Hotel Internet Marketing 7Postali, LLC 7eSolutions Group 690 Degree Design 6Competition formatThe competition was judged by a team of independent Internet professionals representing a variety of relevant disciplines of Web site development. Judges included members of the media, advertising executives, site designers, creative directors, corporate marketing executives, content providers and webmasters.The WebAward competition format allows Web sites to compete head to head with other sites within their industry to win the Best of Industry award. Entries also compete against a standard of excellence to win Outstanding Website and Standard of Excellence WebAwards. Each site is judged on seven different criteria and earns a score between 0 and 70 points. The highest score in a given category wins Best of Industry for that category. If the remaining entries receive a score of 60 or greater, they receive the Outstanding Web site award. Entries that score higher than their industry average and below 59.9 receive the Standard of Excellence.The 2020 WebAwards are sponsored by the following leading organizations: PR.com, Webmaster Radio and iContact.About the Web Marketing AssociationThe Web Marketing Association is working to create a high standard of excellence for Web site development and marketing on the Internet. Staffed by volunteers, it is made up of Internet marketing, advertising, PR and design professionals who share an interest in improving the quality of Website development and marketing on the Internet. Since 1997, the Web Marketing Association’s annual WebAward Internet Advertising Competition and MobileWebAward award programs have been helping interactive professionals promote themselves, their companies, and their best work to the outside world. Now in its 22ndh year, the WebAward Competition is the premier award event for Web developers and marketers worldwide.