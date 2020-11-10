PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Online Ad Professionals Needed to Judge Best Online Advertising Awards


Boston, MA, November 10, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The Web Marketing Association’s 19th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Award program is currently accepting entries and is looking for qualified judges to help adjudicate this year’s award program. The IAC Awards are the first and only industry-based advertising award competition dedicated exclusively to online advertising.

To nominate yourself or someone within your organization, please complete the Judge’s Nomination Form. Internet and advertising professionals selected as judges will be contacted during the first week of January.

“We are looking to expand the judging pool for the awards by bring on qualified advertising professionals to help us set the standard of excellence for online advertising,” said William Rice, president of the Web Marketing Association, Inc. “We created the IAC Awards to highlight the best in this unique advertising medium by industry and need additional individuals who have direct experience developing online advertising. Our judges must have an in-depth understanding of the current state-of-the-art in web advertising, an eye for a well-designed ad and the objectivity to score entries according to a predefined set of criteria.”

Judging for the IAC Awards will take place in February, 2021. Judges will consist of a select group of Internet advertising professionals with an in-depth understanding of the current state-of-the-art in Web advertising. Past competition judges have included top executives from leading corporations, institutions and media organizations such as Arc Worldwide, Beeby Clark+Meyler, Brunner Digital, Campbell-Ewald, CNN, Deep Interactive Asia, Digitas, EuroRSCG 4D, Google, IBM Interactive, JWT, Mastercard, McCann Worldgroup, Possible, SapientRazorfish, Starwood Hotels & Resorts, Small Army, Tectis GmbH, TMP Worldwide, Universal McCann Interactive and Wunderman / Y&R.

The Internet Advertising Competition Awards are open to everyone involved in the process of developing Internet advertising. Entries may be submitted online at http://www.iacaward.org. The deadline for entry is January 31, 2020 and will be judged on creativity, innovation, impact, design, copywriting, and use of the medium.

"It is an honor and an important responsibility when you are chosen to participate as a judge," said Rice. “Judging an award show like the IAC Awards is a great way to share your experience and expertise with the online advertising community. You are helping to set the standard for award winning advertising throughout the Web.”

The 2021 Internet Advertising Competition Awards are sponsored by PR.com, iContact, and WMR.FM.

About the Web Marketing Association

The Web Marketing Association is an organization working to create a high standard of excellence for Web site development and marketing on the Internet. Staffed by volunteers, it is made up of Internet marketing, advertising, PR and design professionals who share an interest in improving the quality of online advertising, Internet marketing and promotion used to attract visitors to Web sites. The Web Marketing Association’s annual award programs, the WebAward Competition, MobileWebAwards and the Internet Advertising Competition Awards, have been helping interactive professionals promote themselves, their companies, and their best work to the outside world since 1997.
Web Marketing Association
William Rice
860-558-5423
www.IACAward.org

