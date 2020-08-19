Beyond Spots & Dots Announces $15,000 Women-to-Women Grant Program Recipients

Press Releases Beyond Spots & Dots, Inc. Press Release Share Blog

PA Recipient: Hatboro Dish

Owned by Jackie Evangelista, Hatboro Dish, a family-oriented restaurant in Hatboro, Pennsylvania, that has always made it a priority to treat every single customer like a family member and has served as a comfortable meeting hub for many in the area. At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hatboro Dish decided to feed their community for free two days each week, providing meals to over 600 people to ensure families had food on their tables. Hatboro Dish will utilize this grant to sustain themselves as they continue to support their community.



OH Recipient: A Wyse Choice Home Care

Owned by Camisha Mincey, A Wyse Choice Home Care provides outstanding and exceptional care to those in need throughout Lucas County, Ohio and surrounding areas. Establishing strong relationships with clients and their families is essential to achieving a level of excellence as they provide warm, compassionate and quality care to each and every client. With many of A Wyse Choice Home Care’s clientele being considered compromised in regards to COVID-19, the organization will use this grant to provide employees with sufficient PPE equipment to ensure the safety and health of their employees and those they care for.



MD Recipient: 1 Year to Empowerment

Founded by Dr. Samantha Scott, 1 Year to Empowerment is a nonprofit offering a year-long program that promotes self-esteem, self-respect, and self-reliance, and empowers middle and high school girls to make healthy choices, trusting friendships, and attainable goals. Their vision is to empower middle and high school girls to live happy, healthy, and balanced lives. As a result of COVID-19, the organization’s fundraising efforts and usual in-person activities have been halted. 1 Year to Empowerment plans to use this grant to support the payroll of their dedicated staff as they diligently continue to adapt their programming to safer alternatives.



“It was a really difficult process to choose only three recipients,” said Melanie Querry, Founder & President, Beyond Spots & Dots. “Every application we reviewed had a story that resonated deeply with us. We truly wish we could help each and every applicant. As a woman-owned business, we empathize with what these businesses are currently experiencing. Female entrepreneurs have made such significant strides in the last few years, and it’s important now more than ever to continue supporting them. We’re proud to help where we can and put in the effort to lift one another up during a time like this.”



Learn more about the Women-to-Women Grant Program and the final three recipients here: https://www.beyondspotsanddots.com/women-to-women-grant-program/grant-winners



About Beyond Spots & Dots

Established in 2006, Beyond Spots & Dots is a full-service advertising agency in Pittsburgh, PA, Columbus, OH and Baltimore, MD. Beyond Spots & Dots is dedicated to planning, creating and managing advertising, marketing, public relations, branding and digital for clients. Agency services range from digital advertising, programmatic tactics, social media, web development and SEO to traditional media buying, market research, copywriting, brand development and video production. Beyond Spots & Dots is also recognized as a national Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).



