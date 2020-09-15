PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Stephen Gosling

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Stephen Gosling: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

"We Are All Corinthians" - A Weekly Devotional by Stephen Gosling Will be Published on 09/15/2020 by HIS Publishing Group


"We Are All Corinthians" is a weekly devotional. Following the essential background material, each week contains scripture, the author’s commentary on the scripture, and the devotional. The intent is for the reader to contemplate the devotional during the week. The number of times the reader returns to the devotional will depend on the reader, the devotional, and the Spirit’s urging. The reader is encouraged to read through the book, to understand the devotionals in their appropriate context.

Dallas, TX, September 15, 2020 --(PR.com)-- "We Are All Corinthians" - A Weekly Devotional is distinctive, in that the devotionals (Focal Points) are weekly. With 121 weeks, the book provides two years of devotionals with three weeks to skip at the reader's discretion.

The book is for sale on Amazon, both in hard-copy and e-book (Kindle), as well as Book.com.

For more information about the author, this book, his previous book, "To Seek and Save - The Gospel of Luke," please see the author's blog site: www.sgos.org. The site also includes a blog, which is sync'd with the referenced Facebook page and the referenced Instagram page.

Contact the author through his blogsite for interviews.
Contact Information
Gosling Book
Stephen Gosling
469-964-1055
Contact
www.sgos.org
Attached Files

We Are All Corinthians - A Weekly Devotional Cover
Cover of the hard-copy of the book.
Filename: WeAreCorin_Cover32420.jpg

Stephen Gosling
Photo of author
Filename: StephenGoslingsmall.png

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Stephen Gosling
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help