"We Are All Corinthians" - A Weekly Devotional by Stephen Gosling Will be Published on 09/15/2020 by HIS Publishing Group

"We Are All Corinthians" is a weekly devotional. Following the essential background material, each week contains scripture, the author’s commentary on the scripture, and the devotional. The intent is for the reader to contemplate the devotional during the week. The number of times the reader returns to the devotional will depend on the reader, the devotional, and the Spirit’s urging. The reader is encouraged to read through the book, to understand the devotionals in their appropriate context.





The book is for sale on Amazon, both in hard-copy and e-book (Kindle), as well as Book.com.



For more information about the author, this book, his previous book, "To Seek and Save - The Gospel of Luke," please see the author's blog site: www.sgos.org. The site also includes a blog, which is sync'd with the referenced Facebook page and the referenced Instagram page.



Contact the author through his blogsite for interviews. Dallas, TX, September 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- "We Are All Corinthians" - A Weekly Devotional is distinctive, in that the devotionals (Focal Points) are weekly. With 121 weeks, the book provides two years of devotionals with three weeks to skip at the reader's discretion.The book is for sale on Amazon, both in hard-copy and e-book (Kindle), as well as Book.com.For more information about the author, this book, his previous book, "To Seek and Save - The Gospel of Luke," please see the author's blog site: www.sgos.org. The site also includes a blog, which is sync'd with the referenced Facebook page and the referenced Instagram page.Contact the author through his blogsite for interviews.