Personalized Gifts That Say "You Are Exclusive" by Essentialgifting

Essentialgifting has launched the “My Lifestyle” Box for personal self-gifting or the perfect personalized gift. Everyone has different interests, different priorities and different goals, the drive for life is at your own individual journey molding the exclusive beings they are. Essentialgifting, understands the enthusiasm and joy of opening a box filled with a mix of hobby, passion related and simple useful necessities.

Personalized Gifts That Say
High Point, NC, August 21, 2020 --(PR.com)-- It has been months of grasping for a life restart with high hopes of moving the world forward. Encouragement for Essentialgifting customers has been to take the time for yourself to practice, explore and discover hidden talents and passions while keeping themselves and families safe. Essentialgifting, has been honored to fulfill the demand and desire for self-gifting.

Essentialgifting has launched the “My Lifestyle” Box for personal self-gifting or the perfect personalized gift. Everyone has different interests, different priorities and different goals, the drive for life is at your own individual journey molding the exclusive beings they are. Essentialgifting, understands the enthusiasm and joy of opening a box filled with a mix of hobby, passion related and simple useful necessities.

My Lifestyle Box was created exclusively to focus on individual passions and self-expression while gifting a sense of calm and self-love. The ideas and gifting options are endless, everyone has their own visions of what would make-up the perfect unboxing experience of their personal lifestyle box, the recipient is always top of mind. The gift box delivers a much-needed anticipation of receiving simple yet truly unexpected uniqueness.

Content featured in Giftspiration by Essentialgifting September/October Newsletter
· A sampling of the new “My Lifestyle Box”:
o Art & Crafting
o Avid Travelers
o Spiritual/Motivation & Journaling
o Cooking & Baking
o Wellness & Fitness

For more information on Essentialgifting or bi-monthly Giftspiration Gift Guides visit Essentialgifting-Giftspiration

About Essentialgifting, A premier online gift shop specialized in gift personalization, creating inspiring and stylish gift solutions for lifestyles, all occasions and events delivering the ultimate gift experience. Essentialgifting a small business located in the triad area of Greensboro/High Point North Carolina home of the International Home Furnishings market. Donna Flack, the owner of Essentialgifting transitioned from a professional marketing career in home decorative hardware to a life-long passion around the generosity of gifting. Essentialgiftng is offered in High Point retailer Green’s Flowers and Gifts or direct online at Essentialgifting.com
Contact Information
Essentialgifting.com
Donna Flack
336-601-1142
Contact
https://essentialgifting.com
